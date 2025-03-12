If you grew up in Kenya, chances are you’ve heard Cocoa Tea’s music playing somewhere—whether in a matatu cruising through town, a shop where your parents sent you for errands, or even at home on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

His voice was warm, his melodies were easy to vibe to, and his lyrics carried the kind of wisdom that made you feel something, even if you didn’t fully understand the depth of it at the time. Fans around the world are heartbroken after news of his passing at 65 years old.

The reggae legend, whose smooth vocals and uplifting messages made him a staple in many households, leaves behind a legacy that spans decades.

Early life and education

Born Calvin George Scott on September 3, 1959, Cocoa Tea, grew up in a humble environment of Rocky Point, Clarendon, Jamaica. He attended Savannah Primary School in his hometown before moving on to Bustamante Junior Secondary School in Lionel Town, Clarendon.

From a young age, Cocoa Tea developed an interest in music, singing in both school and church choirs. However, his musical journey truly began in 1974 when, at just 14 years old, he recorded his first song, 'Searching in the Hills'.

Despite his enthusiasm, the song did not bring financial success, leading him to temporarily set aside his musical aspirations.

Life before music

For up to five years, Cocoa Tea pursued other interests, working first as a jockey and later as a fisherman. However, his passion for music never faded.

During this time, he honed his skills by performing in local dancehalls, testing his lyrics on various sound systems that played in his area. These experiences helped shape his unique style, strengthening his resolve to pursue a career in music.

The turning point came with the birth of his first child, Rashane. Realising the need for a stable source of income, he made the decision to pursue music full-time.

Musical breakthrough and rise to fame

In December 1983, Cocoa Tea performed at a dancehall event that changed his career. Just two months later, he travelled to Kingston, where he met producer Henry 'Junjo' Lawes.

This partnership resulted in the release of 'Who's the Champion' and 'Rocking Dolly', his first major hit.

Building on his success, he released other successful tracks like 'Christmas Is Coming', 'On Top of the World', and 'I Lost My Sonia', the latter becoming the title track of his first album.

His smooth vocal delivery and conscious lyrics quickly earned him a reputation as one of reggae’s most talented artists.

Embracing Rastafarianism and conscious music

In 1985, Cocoa Tea embraced the Rastafarian faith, which deeply influenced his music. His lyrics became more conscious, addressing social issues and spirituality.

Songs like 'Settle Down', 'Don't Be Shy', 'Too Much Fussing' and 'Fighting', and 'I've Gotta Love You' reflected his new perspective.

He continued to produce hit songs, including '86 Flood', 'Highest Mountain', 'Tune In', 'Crying Time', and 'Must Unite'. One of his most famous tracks, 'Rikers Island', reached number one in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

However, not all his songs were well received. His track 'Oil Ting', inspired by the Middle East conflict, was banned in England for its controversial lyrics, despite topping the charts in America.

He later released 'No Blood for Oil', 'What's Gonna Happen After the War', and 'Ruling Cowboy', continuing his tradition of politically charged music.

International success and performances

By the mid-1980s, Cocoa Tea had established himself as an international reggae star. His sixth album, Authorized, featured hits like May Day, One Away Woman, Hunted Wanted, and Evaluation.

He also released popular singles such as Bust Outta Hell and Kingston Hot on the legendary Junjo Lawes’ Volcano label.

Since 1984, he performed worldwide, touring extensively across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Japan. He became a regular performer at major reggae festivals, including Reggae Sunsplash, where he performed every year from 1987 onwards, except for 1989.

Among his most memorable performances was his first appearance at Reggae Sunsplash in 1987. Another highlight was a concert in Canada, where he performed for two hours non-stop.

However, his most significant achievement was a performance in St. Croix, where he entertained 10,000 fans in the pouring rain.

Meaning Behind Cocoa Tea's name and his legacy

Cocoa Tea earned his stage name from his love for hot cocoa, which is commonly referred to as "cocoa tea" in rural Jamaica. Throughout his career, he remained dedicated to using music as a tool for positive change.

He admired Bob Marley and aspired to be a source of learning and inspiration for others. Reflecting on the evolution of reggae, he once said, "There is a lack of consciousness from what it used to be; it's becoming something it is not meant to be."

His goal was for his music to be remembered and quoted, offering guidance and inspiration to generations to come

Cocoa Tea passed away on 11th March 2025. His wife, Malvia Scott, shared that he had been battling lymphoma since 2019 and had also suffered from pneumonia over the past six months.

On the morning of his passing, he was transferred to hospital due to severe vomiting and was pronounced dead at 4:46 a.m. at a hospital in Broward, Fort Lauderdale.

Cocoa Tea is survived by his wife and three children. His daughter graduated from Norman Manley Law School after studying at the University of the West Indies and the University of London. She now resides in Toronto. His son attended Humber College in Toronto and became a paralegal.