The East African music scene is buzzing with fresh releases and collaborations that are capturing the attention of fans both locally and internationally.

From rap anthems to feel-good jams that celebrate love, and Gospel songs that bring you closer to God, these songs are taking over social media, setting trends on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Here’s a roundup of some of the tracks currently making waves in Kenya.

Wajue Ni Wewe - Shad Mziki ft Coster Ojwang

Kenyan musician Shad Muziki has dropped the stunning visuals for his much-anticipated track 'Wajue Ni Wewe', featuring the talented Coster Ojwang.

This enchanting love ballad, which has already taken TikTok by storm since the audio release, blends soothing beats with heartfelt lyrics that will tug at your heartstrings.

In the song, the duo showcases their diverse artistry, with Shad Muziki adding a touch of charm through his signature Kamba accent, while Coster Ojwang infuses his soulful Luo vibes.

Together, they create a seamless melody that’s impossible to resist. Whether you’re a romantic at heart or just a fan of good music, 'Wajue Ni Wewe' is a treat for your ears and eyes.

Romantic - Bahati ft Vinny Flavour

Kenyan singer Bahati is back with a sizzling new track, 'Romantic', featuring Vinny Flava, one of the country’s fastest-rising superstars.

Fans may remember Vinny Flava from his collaboration on Diana B’s hit song, and now he’s teamed up with Bahati for another chart-worthy masterpiece.

True to its name, 'Romantic' is a celebration of love, blending heartfelt lyrics with stunning, high-quality visuals that perfectly capture the essence of romance. The duo’s undeniable chemistry shines through

Bar Bar - Ssaru ft Fathermoh

The undisputed queen of Gengetone, Ssaru, is back with a bang! Her latest EP, aptly titled Queen of Gengetone, is here, and it’s packed with sizzling tracks that are sure to get you grooving.

This six-track masterpiece is a true celebration of the Genge music genre, blending infectious local beats with urban storytelling that hits all the right notes.

One of the standout tracks, 'Bar Bar', features a collaboration with the talented Fathermoh, adding even more fire to an already blazing project.

If you’re ready for an electrifying musical experience, dive into Queen of Gengetone and let Ssaru remind you why she reigns supreme in the Gengetone scene!

By popular demand, Kenya’s own musical Alejandro, Otile Brown, has released a soulful new love ballad, 'Abide By You', featuring the Tanzanian queen of vocals, Phina.

This emotive track delves into the rollercoaster of love, painting a vivid picture of two souls deeply intertwined yet challenged by misunderstandings and conflicts.

Despite the turbulence, their unwavering commitment and love for one another take centre stage, delivering a powerful message of resilience and devotion.

Tiri Tiri - Tipsy Gee

The undisputed king of Arbantone, Tipsy Gee, is back with a bang! His latest jam, 'Tiri Tiri', is tailor-made for party lovers and promises to keep the dance floors buzzing.

With its infectious rhythm and playful lyrics, the song perfectly captures the high-energy vibe of a fun night out. It’s the kind of track that makes you grab your drink, hit the dance floor, and let loose.

Nairobi - Marioo ft. Bien

Award-winning Tanzanian singer-songwriter Marioo has dropped yet another gem, 'Nairobi', featuring Kenya’s 2024 Spotify king, Bien.