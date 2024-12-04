Top 10 most streamed Kenyan artists on Spotify in 2024

As the year comes to a close, Bien Aime Baraza has been named by Spotify as the most streamed artist of 2024

The talented soloist and member of Sauti Sol has cemented his place as a driving force in the Kenyan music scene

This milestone comes at a time when Kenyan music, with its dynamic growth and increasing global appeal, is experiencing an exciting renaissance.

But Bien is not alone in his dominance. Alongside him, the groundbreaking hip-hop group Wakadinali has also played a pivotal role in shifting the local music scene towards a more diverse and inclusive sound.

Moreover, the rise of Arbantone, a unique sound gaining traction internationally, signals that Kenyan music is no longer confined to local airwaves.

Sauti Sol, despite their break in 2023, continue to hold a strong place in the hearts of Kenyan music lovers, securing the third spot.

Rounding out the top five are Bensoul, known for his soulful melodies, and the rising star Lil Maina , whose infectious beats have quickly gained popularity among younger listeners.

Nyashinski, a veteran of the Kenyan music scene, continues to maintain his relevance, taking the sixth position.

Okello Max, Chris Kaiga, and Nviiri the Storyteller follow closely, each contributing their distinct flavour to the musical tapestry of Kenya.