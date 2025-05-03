Willy Paul, Innoss'B drop 'Bingiri' & 4 other hot tracks released this week

The East African music industry continues to thrive, showcasing talented artists who consistently deliver captivating tunes across various genres.



From gospel to afro-pop and bongo, musicians from the region are making waves both locally and internationally.

Let’s delve into some of the latest releases and exciting collaborations that have been creating a buzz this week.

1. “Get Busy” – Dyana Cods ft. Toxic Lyrikali

Dyana Cods teams up with Toxic Lyrikali for “Get Busy,” a high-energy track that fuses dancehall rhythms with urban Kenyan sounds.



The song encourages listeners to let loose and enjoy the moment, making it a perfect addition to any party playlist.

2. “Bingiri” – Willy Paul ft. Innoss’B

Willy Paul collaborates with Congolese sensation Innoss’B on “Bingiri,” a track that blends Kenyan Afro-pop with Congolese soukous influences.



The song's infectious rhythm and catchy chorus have quickly made it a favorite among fans across East and Central Africa.

3. “Nganya” – Tipsy Gee ft. Parroty Vunulu

“Nganya” brings together Tipsy Gee and Parroty Vunulu in a track that celebrates Nairobi's vibrant matatu culture.



The song's upbeat tempo and witty lyrics pay homage to the city's colorful public transport system, resonating with urban youth.

4. “8PM” – Scar Mkadinali & King Kaka ft. Domani Mkadinali

From the collaborative album Fluent Trauma, “8PM” sees Scar Mkadinali and King Kaka join forces with Domani Mkadinali.



The track delves into the complexities of urban life in Nairobi, blending sharp lyricism with gritty beats to paint a vivid picture of the city's nightlife.

5. “Amka Ukatike” – Ceezlah ft. Kappy, Scar Mkadinali & Wadagliz

Ceezlah's “Amka Ukatike” is a call to action, urging listeners to rise and dance. Featuring Kappy, Scar Mkadinali, and Wadagliz, the song combines Afrobeat rhythms with motivational lyrics, creating an energetic anthem that inspires movement and positivity.