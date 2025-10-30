Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

Blankets & Wine: 'Nobody is suing us'

30 October 2025 at 05:00
Following weeks of online criticism and reports of legal action, Blankets & Wine founder Muthoni Ndonga has dismissed claims the brand is being sued, clarifying the status of a formal complaint and questioning the 'intent' behind the negative reports.
Blankets & Wine founder and Creative Director Muthoni Drummer Queen at a past Blankets & Wine Festival
Blankets & Wine founder and Creative Director Muthoni Drummer Queen at a past Blankets & Wine Festival

Muthoni Ndonga, the founder and Creative Director of Blankets & Wine, has denied recent reports and online speculation suggesting the popular festival brand is facing a lawsuit.

Speaking at a media event held at Nairobi Street Kitchen on October 29, 2025, Ndonga addressed the controversy that erupted following the September 28 edition of Blankets & Wine, which was met with significant public criticism online.

The panel at the Blankets & Wine Stakeholder Breakfast on October 29, 2025

The panel at the Blankets & Wine Stakeholder Breakfast on October 29, 2025

Ndonga clarified the situation regarding a complaint reportedly filed with the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK).

Recommended For You

"We actually saw someone on Twitter (X) said they had filed a complaint to Competition authority, I believe?" Ndonga stated, recounting the genesis of the rumour.

ADVERTISEMENT

"And so, we waited to hear from the Competition Authority, we waited to hear what the complaint is, and we haven't heard what the complaint is."

She further explained that despite the public claims, no formal case had been initiated.

"They (CAK) receive thousands of vexatious complaints, and if you do make a complaint you have to back up your complaint, and in 40 days or 30 days. Today was the lapse of the 30 days, so, they don't have a full-on complaint, there is no investigation, there is no suing."

What was the intent behind it?

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndonga also turned her attention to the media's portrayal of the situation, questioning the motivations behind certain reports.

Blankets & Wine founder and Creative Director Muthoni Ndonga, alias Muthoni Drummer Queen

Blankets & Wine founder and Creative Director Muthoni Ndonga, alias Muthoni Drummer Queen

"I think what's pissing me off about this story is the intent behind it. And there's intent on multiple parts," she asserted.

While agreeing that aggrieved customers have the right to recourse, stating, "The person who feels 'ok, I didn't get what I wanted' is well within their rights to do anything that they want, to seek redress," she also critically examined the framing of the story in reporting.

"But the person who then reports that story, leads to this kind of perception, that we're (Blankets & Wine brand) being sued for millions and millions of shillings, um, I wonder what the intent there (was)," she pondered, implying a deliberate effort to misrepresent the situation for sensationalist purposes, despite the absence of an actual lawsuit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya's takedown culture - "We want you to suffer"

Ndonga concluded by reflecting on what she perceives as a prevailing societal attitude contributing to the negativity.

Blankets and Wine founder Muthoni Drummer Queen

Blankets and Wine founder Muthoni Drummer Queen

"There's something I find quite strange about that. Our desire, our takedown culture. We're gonna take you down. We want you to suffer, we want to punish you," she theorised, suggesting that a pervasive 'takedown culture' among Kenyans fuels the desire for public condemnation and suffering rather than constructive engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT
Give me perspectiveMDQ

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.