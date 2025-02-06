Netizens enrol Cartoon Comedian at 'Kivumbi Institute' after bae Rotimi's surprising revelation

Cartoon Comedian, also known as Vanessa Akinyi, recently shared news of her engagement to Pan-Africanist Akorede Rotimi Sanni.

The proposal took place in a romantic setting by a serene water body, where Rotimi went down on one knee under a beautifully decorated red flower arch.

The couple celebrated their special moment with a heartfelt dance, a champagne toast, and a passionate kiss.

However, just days after this joyful occasion, Rotimi has shocked many by announcing that he is single.

Rotimi’s statement raises questions

During a question-and-answer session on his Instagram, a fan asked whether Rotimi planned to marry Cartoon or if their relationship was merely business-related.

His response was unexpected: “I am single.” This statement has left fans confused, especially since their engagement was widely celebrated.

This revelation follows concerns from Kenyans who had warned Cartoon against prioritising love over her career. Many fans feared that she was making drastic changes in her life for a man who might not be as committed as she was.

Who is Rotimi?

Not much is publicly known about Rotimi, but his social media profiles indicate that he is a consultant and a digital nomad.

He also appears to be involved in the music industry, running a record label called Lunarwave Music HQ, where Cartoon Comedian is currently signed.

According to Rotimi, his label was created to amplify voices that dare to dream, aiming to craft music that resonates with the soul and stands the test of time.

Cartoon’s major life changes

Before her engagement, Cartoon went silent on social media for a while. When she returned, she had undergone a significant transformation.

She shaved her head, changed her name, and deleted all her old content, signalling a fresh start. She urged her fans to support her new journey, though some speculated that these changes were influenced by her relationship with Rotimi.

Shortly after, she started sharing photos and videos with Rotimi, including glimpses of a luxurious home that many assumed belonged to him.

Around the same time, she officially transitioned into music, releasing her debut EP, Child of Dawn. The five-track project marked her shift from comedy to music, as she deleted all her comedy skits from YouTube and social media, leaving behind only her music.

With Rotimi’s latest claim that he is single, fans are questioning whether their relationship was ever real or just a marketing strategy for her music.

Fans react

Some Kenyans have joked that Cartoon has become a 'brand-new second-hand student at prestigious Kivumbi Institute of Dust Management and Simping Technology - Ngara Branch.'

Others have expressed sympathy, saying she must be heartbroken. Many have also pointed out that they saw this coming, warning her not to make sacrifices for a man who might not reciprocate her dedication.