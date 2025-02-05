Obinna on the spot as Gospel artist accuses him of exploiting women for money, demands apology

Kenyan media personality Oga Obinna has landed himself in a tough situation following his latest interview with Kamba Gospel artist Ndeke Ya Muthanga.

The conversation, which touched on various aspects of Ndeke’s personal and spiritual life, has sparked backlash, particularly from Stellar Mengele, a well-known gospel singer and Ndeke’s spiritual mentor.

Stellar has strongly demanded an apology from Obinna after he brought up rumours suggesting an inappropriate relationship between her and Ndeke.

Obinna’s conversation With Ndeke

During the interview, Obinna questioned Ndeke about his close relationship with Stellar Mengele. He particularly asked why the singer often referred to himself as an orphan, yet Stellar had always played a significant role in his life.

Kwanza unasema wewe ni yatima na stella Mengele si ni mama yako.... Na kwanza watu walikuwa wanasema kuna vile wewe na Stella Mengele mmm... Unaigonga... Kwani hukuskia story? Si kuna time uliishi kwake? Na ulikuwa unashinda na yeye sana ikasemekana kuna vile mna...

Ndeke, however, dismissed these claims and stood by Stellar, praising her for supporting him when he had no one else. He described her as a mother figure who had been there for him through difficult times.

Even now, we spend time together. She is my mother, and no matter what people say, we will never be separated. I will always say I am Ndeke, the child of Stellar Mengele. If it were someone else, given the insults she has received, she would have distanced herself from me.



But there is Christianity. You cannot bring me down with false stories when I remember where I came from. I was a street child with nothing. And now you want to destroy my brand? I will pray to my God to fight for me!

Stellar Mengele’s fiery response to Obinna

Shortly after the interview aired, Stellar Mengele took to social media to demand an apology from Obinna. In the now deleted TikTok video, she expressed her disappointment, accusing him of disrespect, bullying, and trying to tarnish her reputation.

The greatest misfortune and disappointment to every woman who has known you intimately. The greatest embarrassment to your own mother. I see you are creating new standards for tabloids. This social media bullying has got to stop. If you enjoy rolling in the mud, Oga, please do not drag me into your mess.

She went on to issue a stern warning, stating that if she were not an advocate for women’s rights, she would have exposed all the women Obinna had allegedly wronged.

If I were not the person I am—a champion for women's rights and a respecter of mothers—I would have dragged all the women we can find in your life. I would even drag your mother into this mess. But I believe a mother should not be punished for giving birth to an idiot.

Her frustration did not stop there. She further accused Obinna of exploiting women for financial gain.

I believe your mother must sometimes feel embarrassed when she sees the things you do, including taking advantage of women to pay your rent. If we were to expose how you became the man you are today, oh my! You have stepped on the backs of many women. You use women as stepping staircase.

She insisted on an apology, making it clear that she would not let the matter slide.

Apologise, Oga Obinna! Insinuating that I did wrong by supporting a young orphaned boy who had nothing? You said things I do not support in that interview.



Yes, he makes mistakes, and we are trying to mould him, but you suggesting that I helped him and then got intimate with him? You are sick! You will apologise, or we will fight. I am capable. I am not joking with you. Apologise and stop the nonsense!

Mixed reactions from fans

Stellar’s strong response sparked a debate among fans, with opinions split on whether Obinna had gone too far.

Some defended Obinna, arguing that he is a comedian and was simply addressing existing rumours rather than making personal accusations. They felt that Stellar was overreacting to a light-hearted moment, as Obinna was only doing his job by seeking the truth.

Others, however, criticised the line of questioning, stating that Obinna's comments were disrespectful and unnecessary for a public platform.