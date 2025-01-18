Ochungulo Family back with 'Zero Distance' & other top songs of the week

The East African music scene is buzzing with fresh releases and collaborations that are capturing the attention of fans both locally and internationally.

From rap anthems to traditional fusion tracks, and feel-good jams that celebrate love, these songs are taking over social media, setting trends on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Here’s a roundup of some of the tracks currently making waves in Kenya

Zero Distance – Ochungulo Family

Kenyan Gengetone group Ochungulo Family has made a remarkable comeback with their new track 'Zero Distance'.

The trio, comprising Nelly the Goon, Dmore, and Benzema, continues to bring their unique style to the music scene.

The song emphasises the importance of maintaining strong connections with loved ones, highlighting that physical distance should never hinder love and support. Enjoy this heartwarming tune!

Murder – King Kaka ft. Teslah

From his album The Invisible, renowned Kenyan artist King Kaka has collaborated with the captivating vocalist Teslah on the enchanting fusion of Afro Hip-Hop and R&B, 'Murder'.

This love ballad conveys a heartfelt message to a special someone, expressing how deeply they have captivated the singer’s heart.

With its smooth lyrics and impressive beats, this track is a must-listen. Enjoy!

Rudisha – Calvo Mistari ft. Naiboi, Zzero Sufuri & Bobby Mapesa

Kenyan rap icon Calvo Mistari kicks off 2025 with his vibrant new single 'Rudisha'. Produced by the gifted Dillie, the track features an incredible lineup of artists, including Naiboi, Zzero Sufuri, and Bobby Mapesa.

'Rudisha' is a mellow tune celebrating a lady’s mesmerising dance moves, which remind the protagonist of someone special.

Nimeshinda Vita – Oga Obinna

Multi-talented Kenyan artist Oga Obinna delivers a stirring gospel track, 'Nimeshinda Vita' (I have won the battle).

This inspiring song is a testament to faith and resilience, encouraging listeners to trust in God through life’s trials. Obinna’s soulful vocals deliver a powerful message of hope and triumph, reminding us that strength and victory can be found even amidst adversity.

Moving On – Fari Athman

Kenyan singer Fari Athman starts 2025 on a reflective note with the soulful track 'Moving On'. This song addresses overcoming challenges and embracing personal growth in 2024.

Fari’s smooth vocals beautifully convey a message of resilience and the importance of moving forward. Enjoy this inspiring piece!

Party All Night – Buruklyn Boyz ft. Albeezy

Kenya’s drill sensation Buruklyn Boyz is back with a fresh hit, 'Party All Night', guaranteed to keep you dancing until dawn.