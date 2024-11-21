Popular media personality Oga Obinna has addressed the growing speculation surrounding his alleged fallout with content creator Dem Wa Facebook.

Speaking for the first time at Alex Mwakideu's party celebrating his 20 years in radio, Obinna remained guarded, stating that only time would reveal the truth about their relationship and the future of their collaborative projects.

Time reveals all truth - Oga Obinna

When asked about their Weekly Show, which is currently on hold, Obinna admitted that the situation is uncertain. Obinna added that while he prefers to stick to the truth, he believes that clarity will come with time, highlighting his faith in God while acknowledging that challenges may arise.

Am not okay to talk about. But time is constant. It reveals everything. Possibilities are limitless when God is involved... I always say God is in people but so is he devil. So God might come and mean well but the devil might also have his own plans. So it's not a matter that I can just say I can promise, no i stick by the truth. If it's coming its coming. if it's not coming its not coming. but right now we are in a limbo.

Amidst the fallout rumours, social media users have been divided. Some accused Obinna of ending the partnership because Dem Wa Facebook was gaining prominence, suggesting feelings of jealousy or intimidation. Others have come to Obinna's defence, praising his efforts in supporting Dem Wa Facebook and helping to elevate her brand.

Addressing these criticisms, Obinna shared that he often chooses not to respond to trolls.

Partnership once admired

Obinna and Dem Wa Facebook had a successful professional relationship that spanned several months. Their undeniable chemistry resonated with fans, and their collaboration included various projects, from music to their Weekly Show, where they discussed current affairs. The dynamic duo became a favourite among audiences, admired for their synergy and thought-provoking content.

Despite the public speculation, Obinna expressed his reluctance to discuss the state of his relationship with Dem Wa Facebook. He reiterated that time would provide clarity for those seeking answers, emphasising that he approaches situations logically rather than emotionally.

He reflected on his immunity to online criticism, noting that trolls often lack understanding of his journey and brand. “Most people who insult you online don’t know you or your story. It’s better to focus on those who genuinely support you,” he said.

When people come to criticise my brand that I have built for 13 years I don't talk.... And I always say this, most of us are misinvolved. But a majority are uninvolved. So you are uninvolved about Obinna and what he does, but I can't judge you. Do your research. Most people who will come and insult you are not that educated. Educated and exposed people will sit down and reason.

Road ahead

For now, fans can only wait and hope that time will reveal whether Obinna and Dem Wa Facebook can rekindle their professional relationship. Their past success serves as a testament to their combined talent and the impact they’ve had on their audience.