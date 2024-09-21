Dem Wa Facebook finally speaks on her bond with Obinna, promises lifelong loyalty

In a recent interview with Mungai Eve, Dem Wa Facebook shared her admiration for Obinna, crediting him for much of her growth and success in the industry.

Oga Obinna is a pillar of support for Dem Wa Facebook

Reflecting on her career’s trajectory, Dem Wa Facebook was quick to highlight the critical role Oga Obinna has played in her success.

Content creator Dem Wa Facebook with media personality Oga Obinna Pulse Live Kenya

She described him as not only a mentor but also a constant source of guidance and encouragement.

“Obinna is the best, I love Obinna,” she exclaimed, emphasising how much she appreciates his influence on her career and the lifestyle she’s now enjoying, thanks to his support.

Dem Wa Facebook acknowledged that it’s Obinna’s guidance that has helped her gain popularity. From offering professional advice to providing resources needed for her content creation, Obinna has been there every step of the way.

"He has truly been patient with me and has always handled situations calmly,” she said, revealing that these qualities have made him someone she looks up to, both personally and professionally.

Dem Wa Facebook on learning from Obinna’s temperament

One of the most striking aspects of her relationship with Obinna, according to Dem Wa Facebook, is how much she has learned from his composure and patience.

"Obinna is a nice person, he knows how to control his temper, and he understands me. That's something I’ve learned from him," she stated.

Dem Wa Facebook described how she had made mistakes in the past, yet Obinna never reacted angrily. Instead, he corrected her in a calm, measured manner.

His ability to handle situations without raising his voice is something she deeply admires.

"I’ve wronged him many times—you know how women can be—but he never gets angry. Instead, he calmly corrects me," she added.

The strong professional bond between Oga Obinna & Dem Wa Facebook

Despite the inevitable challenges that come with working in the fast-paced entertainment industry, Dem Wa Facebook has promised never to let Obinna down.

Her commitment to maintaining a solid professional relationship with him is unwavering. "My prayer or wish is to work with Obinna forever. I am with him till death do us part—come rain or sunshine—and I will never betray him,” she stated with firm conviction.

She continued to praise Obinna for his selfless support and encouragement, explaining how much she values his input. "The support he’s given me is wonderful, and he cares about me a lot," she shared.

Another source of inspiration for Dem Wa Facebook is Obinna’s strong work ethic. She pointed out how hardworking and disciplined he is, qualities that continue to motivate her in her own endeavours.

“Obinna is very hardworking. He does a lot of work. You wouldn't expect him to be pushed to do something—he wakes up early every morning to handle his duties," she revealed.

This dedication has set an example for Dem Wa Facebook, pushing her to strive for excellence in her content creation.

Clarifying relationship speculation

While Dem Wa Facebook’s admiration for Obinna is apparent, she was also quick to clarify the nature of their relationship.

Responding to speculation from fans, she assured everyone that their bond is purely professional. "We’re focused on business. I’m building myself and focusing on the future," she stated.

