Oga Obinna speaks on his 'baby' Dem Wa Facebook's emotions & their journey together

Media personality and comedian Oga Obinna has opened up about his journey with Dem Wa Facebook, his internet 'wife'.

The two have been collaborating to produce content that showcases their undeniable on-screen chemistry, which has been well-received by their audience.

Oga Obinna praises Dem Wa Facebook's talent

In a video interview with Martin Dean uploaded on June 17, Obinna revealed that he is currently supporting Dem Wa Facebook and a few other upcoming creatives.

A screenshot of Comedian Dem Wa Facebook surprising Oga Obinna on his birthday

However, it is Dem Wa Facebook who has become the face of their collaborative efforts due to her exceptional reception by the audience.

"I'm pushing a couple of people. Dem Wa Facebook is the face... The reception for her has been amazing. The reason is simple. She's very talented, very passionate, and very disciplined about what she's doing. This makes it easy for me," Obinna shared.

Birth of Oga Obinna's Weekly Show

Obinna recounted how their collaboration began. After hosting Dem Wa Facebook on his show, he realised the potential of their partnership and decided to create something more permanent.

Initially, he considered pairing her with another content creator, Cassypool, but after Cassypool ignored the shoots, he decided to work exclusively with Dem Wa Facebook.

"It turned into a different thing. People have really embraced her, and now we are even doing a tour around the country. It's been amazing. We are learning and improving things here and there. Hopefully, by the end of the year, she'll be unrecognizable," Obinna said.

Oga Obinna talks about Dem Wa Facebook's emotional side

When asked if Dem Wa Facebook ever gets angry while working, Obinna affirmed that she maintains a positive attitude on set.

He described her as a jovial person who, despite having emotional moments, has never shown anger in his presence.

"Kukasirika am yet to see but she's very emotional. That part I know for sure. Most of us people who are happy and outspoken out there, people don't know that we have our moments. She has her moments but at the moment I don't think she has anything like kuskasisrika when she's around me. What we do is always good vibes... maybe anakasirika kwa watu wengine huko nje," Obinna explained.

Comedian Dem Wa Facebook

Challenges and criticism

Obinna also revealed that when they started working together, there were people who tried to discourage Dem Wa Facebook from collaborating with him. Critics claimed that working with him would not benefit her career.

"Kuna watu walianza kuongea mbaya. People want to water down the value of a brand. They started telling her to stop walking with me coz nimeisha. I've seen even people saying 'You are using Dem Wa Facebook.' I asked her and the manager what they think.

"The manager told me the person who was speaking like this has always been in her life, and they didn't empower her. Right now if she messes it up, she will have herself to blame," Obinna said.

