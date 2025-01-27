Prayers pour in for Annie Idibia as she allegedly battles for her health in rehab

Nigerian actress Annie Macaulay is reportedly undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation centre after news of their separation surfaced.

The development has sparked widespread concern, with sources revealing the actress is in a delicate state.

Reports of Annie's rehabilitation

Popular entertainment journalist Stella Dimoko Korkus took to Instagram on Monday to break the news of Annie’s condition.

According to Korkus, the actress is in a troubling state and is currently receiving care at a rehab facility.

Actress Annie Idibia Allegedly Currently In Rehab And A Very Bad State. Insiders reveal that it is very, very bad, and the two people allegedly currently taking care of her are Singer Tiwa Savage and Media Girl Toke Makinwa…..May God heal her…This is a developing story.

Reports also claim that Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa have stepped in to care for Annie’s children during this challenging time.

Fans and supporters have expressed their concern and shared heartfelt messages, praying for her recovery.

2Baba’s announcement & subsequent drama

On January 26, 2025, 2Baba shocked fans by announcing his separation from Annie in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

In his dramatic post, he hinted at the split but later claimed his account had been hacked, attempting to dispel the ensuing controversy.

However, hours later, the singer released a video contradicting his initial claim. “Nobody hacked my account, na me talk wetin I won talk,” 2Baba stated, appearing visibly distressed as he sipped water.

This admission added to the confusion and sparked widespread outrage from fans and fellow celebrities, many of whom expressed disapproval of his handling of the situation.

Notably, neither Annie Idibia nor her representatives have publicly addressed the issue. As speculation continues, many have called for sensitivity and understanding during what appears to be a deeply personal crisis for the couple.