When some women get pregnant, they go into full hibernation mode—sweatpants, oversized tees, and a strict “no photos” policy. But for Dorea Chege? Sis is out here proving that pregnancy is not a fashion death sentence!

Ever since she and her hubby revealed their baby news, she has been serving back-to-back stylish looks, from jaw-dropping maternity shoots to effortlessly chic event outfits and cosy yet fashionable stay-at-home fits.

And let’s talk about that glow! You’d think pregnancy decided to sprinkle some extra magic on her—her skin is flawless, her energy is unmatched, and her style? Elevated to a whole new level! She was already a fashionista before, but pregnancy has only refined her sense of style even more.

If you thought maternity wear was all about shapeless dresses and dull colours, Dorea is here to prove you wrong. Here are her top 10 most stylish pregnancy looks: Outfits so good, you’ll want to bookmark them for inspiration.

Breathtaking black sheer gown!

Dorea Chege is serving pure royalty in this breathtaking black sheer gown! The dress is the perfect blend of elegance and boldness, embracing her baby bump with confidence.

The gown features a strapless, sweetheart neckline that highlights her décolletage beautifully, adding a romantic touch to the overall look.

The see-through mesh fabric over her belly celebrates the beauty of motherhood, while the tulle draping on the lower half adds a touch of glamour. Her sleek, long hair, hoop earrings, and flawless makeup add the perfect finishing touches.

White draped gown

Dorea Chege looks like a true queen in this beautiful soft and flowing white outfit! The one-shoulder design gives it an elegant touch, while the sheer fabric gently wraps around her baby bump, showing off her pregnancy glow.

The high slit on one side adds a little boldness, showing her legs and tattoos in a stylish way. She complimets it with a stunning silver crown, making her look even more royal.

Dreamy princess in Pink Gown

You could say Dorea Chege looks like a dreamy princess in this stunning pink gown! The dress hugs her curves perfectly, flowing down to the floor with unique train. The ruffled details on the sides add a playful and stylish touch, making her look extra elegant.

Golden chains drape over her baby bump, highlighting it in the most beautiful way. The matching gloves give the outfit a vintage, classy feel, while her deep red hair adds the perfect contrast.

The royal fairytale gown

The dress is a masterpiece, with sparkling details that shimmer in the sunlight. The top part features a dramatic pleated shoulder design, adding a regal touch that makes her stand out.

The lower half of the dress is sheer with a stunning crisscross pattern, showing off just the right amount of skin while keeping it elegant.

The long satin train flows beautifully, making her look like she just stepped out of a royal fairytale.

Effortless chick

This look is all about effortless chic! Dorea Chege keeps it stylish yet comfortable in a body-hugging brown ribbed dress that perfectly embraces her baby bump.

The soft, stretchy fabric makes it the ultimate go-to for a casual yet put-together maternity look. She pairs it with matching brown Hermes-inspired sandals and a structured mini handbag for that luxe touch.

The red royalty

This look is pure royalty! Dorea Chege stepped into her queen era with this red gown that screams glamour. The fitted, crystal-embellished dress highlights her baby bump beautifully, while the voluminous ruffled sleeves and cascading train add a touch of power.

The golden crown sealed the deal—she’s serving full-on maternity queen vibes. This is how you do a bold and unforgettable pregnancy photoshoot!

This is pure art! Dorea Chege looks ethereal in this breathtaking maternity shoot. The off-shoulder white gown with its mermaid fit and dramatic ruffled bottom creates a goddess-like silhouette. The all-white setup, with soft feathers framing the scene, adds a heavenly touch.

Her bare baby bump makes the moment even more intimate, celebrating the beauty of motherhood. The minimal yet elegant jewelry and soft glam makeup perfectly complement the dreamy aesthetic.

A touch of elegance

This is pure elegance! Dorea Chege stuns in a fiery red, off-shoulder maternity gown that beautifully hugs her figure. The textured fabric adds depth, while the fitted silhouette accentuates her radiant glow.

The lush garden backdrop, with white classical pillars, gives the shot a regal and timeless feel.

Fashionable comfort

This look is a perfect mix of elegance and comfort. The black bodycon dress with shimmering details beautifully accentuates her baby bump, while her radiant smile steals the show.

It's a minimal and chic styling coupled with, sleek hair, subtle accessories, and comfy sandals.

The perfect maternity shoot

Dorea Chege and DJ Dibul look absolutely stunning in this maternity shoot! Dorea’s brown ruffled gown with a high slit radiates beauty, and the golden crown adds the perfect touch.

Such a dreamy and well-coordinated look!

