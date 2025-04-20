After finding modest fame in Kenya albeit while riding on controversy and courting publicity at all costs, Vincent Mboya relocated to Canada, marking another chapter in his story.

One year after the relocation and following a prolonged absence form the social media where he was active, Mboya is back to a space that ushered him to the world of online fame.

Sunday, April 20, 2025 saw him surface on social media to explain his absence and share some of his struggles.

Mboya claimed that the last few months have seen his Swahili fade to a point where he can barely communicate in the language that he once spoke fluently.

While apologising for his broken grammar, Mboya appeared to struggle as he explained his absence, adding that he has completely forgotten the language.

I want to take one minute of your time to address where I have been. Let me address you in Swahili for every Kenyan to understand. I am so sorry my Swahili is bad, I have forgotten it completely

He shared that although he has tried to keep up with his online community, he has been very busy and has been offline for a while.

Habari yenu Wakenya, nimeskia, you are looking for me. Nataka kuwaambia I’m doing okay, nimekuwa busy. I have not been online. I have tried. Anyway, I have been very busy, but I’m coming back very soon.

The YouTuber has in the past blamed his fading Swahili knowledge on few opportunities to practice the language in Canada as most conversations are in English, Spanish, or French.

It has been nine months since I came to Toronto, and I’ve started forgetting Kiswahili. Here, I speak English, Spanish, and French, and I can’t remember the last time I spoke Kiswahili. I’m getting worried because I’m forgetting my language.

With his rise to fame clear on the mind of many netizens, some downplayed his struggles with Swahili as part of the familiar theatrics to create a buzz around his brand.

Clout chasing & rise to fame

His rise to fame was founded on clout chasing, and using Jalang’o’s name to clout chase despite being negative proved to be his big break back in 2021.

At the time, Mboya claimed that he refunded Sh18,000 that the philanthropic Jalang’o sent him to pay rent claiming that he had been humiliated before being assisted and shared altered message as proof while the reality is that he never refunded any cash.

He later on apologized to Jalang’o and admitted that chasing clout using the Lang’ata MP’s name played an important role in launching his career.