Kenyan gospel singer Guardian Angel and his wife Esther Musila recently opened up about their marriage as they celebrated five years together.
The couple spoke about various aspects of modern relationships, including finances, cultural beliefs, and their decision to build a home outside the singer's ancestral land.
Guardian on importance of transparency in financial investments
While reminiscing on their five-year marriage, Guardian Angel emphasised the significance of financial transparency in relationships, advocating for couples to invest jointly and equally share ownership of their assets.
The gospel artiste criticised the common practice where some men hide property ownership details from their spouses. He explained his decision to put both his and Esther’s names on their investments, believing it is the right thing to do.
I don't attach myself to the things that we get because we are all not living in this world forever okay and so uh when we are not in this world those things have no importance to us so for me I think it's just for me to understand that you know these are things that we own here to make us feel good but but when we we are not here then it should help the other people who remain so it it's not for us to attach ourselves with.
When they think about the things that they have or the money that they have and no it's not important because you're not living here forever with the money so for me I think what has helped me is for for me to know I am here for the time that I am here for me to enjoy and to and to serve God work hard and to enjoy the things that I work hard for but not to attach myself to those things.
He added that he values the quality of life he creates for his family more than material possessions.
My value goes beyond what I own but just the person that I am so. if I'm able to make you live a happy life and to and to serve and to make you enjoy life, that for me is is a bigger thing to achieve than what I I think I own but what I own is very important.
I believe God would not create you for you to come and own things in the world and and be prideful. God wants you to be able to own a lot of things and to be very wealthy but to be wealthy so that you can be able to serve the people of God.
Building home in Ukambani
The couple addressed criticisms they faced after building a home in Ukambani, Esther's birthplace. Esther shared that some individuals questioned why Guardian Angel chose to invest where his wife comes from rather than in his ancestral home in Butere.
I saw something the other day and I don't know how people think but when we put out a post about our little place, little it's not little and some people ask, Why are you investing where your wife comes from instead of going back to your roots. And I found that quite appalling because I'm thinking I live in Kenya as a Kenyan I can go and invest anywhere I want to invest. Why does culture think that you being a man you have to go back home.
Guardian Angel echoed her sentiments, asserting that the decision was based on convenience rather than cultural expectations.
I don't know what they believe I don't know what they think like that for me the reason why I it's easier for me and even before I got married to you, that was still my plan you know. It's only that when you came in now the plan was catalyzed and and there was now some sense of direction and and all that. For me the reason why so for me to even build a house in Butere today you tell me when I will go to Butere juu nimeenda ushago kuona ngombe?
I have a farm and I have all that and I have chicken and they are in Butere. So ndio nindee huko nichinje kuku nilete nairobi, hizo ni siku ngapi? It's easier for me because our home is like 45 minutes from here so it's easy to be able to monitor the things that I'm doing, it's easier for me to be able to run my stuff. So it has nothing to do with nimeenda kujenga kwa kina bibi. The fact that hapo ni ukambani haimanishsi ni kwenu. Na pia sijaenda kujenga kwa boma ya babako.
Breaking cultural norms modern era
The couple rejected the outdated notion that men must build or invest on their fathers’ land. According to Guardian Angel, such beliefs stem from how individuals are raised but have little relevance today.
I mean those things only matter to those people who have not gotten the money to invest there yet. Let me tell you when I used to live in a single room I used to tell myself I will never live in a house inapita Sh10,000. Sahi ni ngapi? My friend 10 times, and I'm very comfortable. It's only that I didn't have that time and then and it was not necessary for me that time
Esther added that modern couples now focus on creating lives that are practical and fulfilling rather than adhering to cultural pressures.
I think in this generation where we are we are not in a place where we are waiting to you know kuenda ushago kugagiwa mashamba na baba zetu. I mean people people have grown past that.
Growing in faith and love
The couple, who met in 2020, got engaged in 2021, and tied the knot in 2022, expressed their hopes for a continued happy life together.
Esther, 54, has three children from a previous marriage. Their journey together exemplifies the evolving dynamics of relationships, where love, understanding, and shared goals take precedence over traditional cultural expectations.