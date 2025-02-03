I don't attach myself to the things that we get because we are all not living in this world forever okay and so uh when we are not in this world those things have no importance to us so for me I think it's just for me to understand that you know these are things that we own here to make us feel good but but when we we are not here then it should help the other people who remain so it it's not for us to attach ourselves with.



When they think about the things that they have or the money that they have and no it's not important because you're not living here forever with the money so for me I think what has helped me is for for me to know I am here for the time that I am here for me to enjoy and to and to serve God work hard and to enjoy the things that I work hard for but not to attach myself to those things.