Rihanna’s powerful reflections on 20-year journey in music & business success

Pop and R&B icon Rihanna has marked 20 years of success in music and business with a powerful reflection on her journey from when she left Barbados.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Rihanna relocated to the U.S at the age of 16 years and found her footing in the competitive entertainment industry.

Her reflections captured the wealth of her experience , lessons learnt, sacrifices made as well as accomplishments and appreciation to loyal fans and those who believed in her.

What Rihanna left behind in pursuit of career & business success

Listing some of the things she left behind, Rihanna noted that it has been a journey of discovery in which some were with her from the very beginning while others joined along the way.

20 years ago, I left my country, my culture, my food, and family to embark on a journey that started with the release of my very first body of music! So many of you were a part of my life and career since the very beginning, and some of you have joined the adventure along the way. I’m forever grateful to all of you. Each of you played a very crucial role in where this journey has taken me thus far! I just wanted to take this moment to say thank you!

Appreciation & lessons learnt

She appreciated the fierce loyalty of her fans who believed in her , adding that the period came with its fair share of lessons, unforgettable experiences and accomplishments.

Thank you for the greatest first 20 years ever! 20 years of the most loyal, die-hard fans that don’t play about me whatsoever, 20 years of hard work and hardworking teams around me, 20 years of lessons, 20 years of unforgettable experiences and accomplishments.

Among the lessons and experiences that the superstar had to overcome is when she dated fellow star Chris Brown in the initial days of her career.

The relationship ended in drama with Chris Brown arraigned in court. He peaded guilty to a single felony count of assault and reached a deal with the prosecution which included probation, community service, and domestic violence counseling

Rihanna rose above the disappointment, focusing on her career, building her brand and expanding her business empire with strategic moves and investments that continue to pay off, turning her into a billionaire.

Reliable support system

She appreciated her family who she acknowledged as her number one support system as well as those who believed in her and gave her the opportunity before she became a big name in the industry and even afterwards.

20 years of my family being my number one support system, and to all the people who said yes to me and gave me a chance before it was “cool” to (Execs, DJ’s, writers, producers, dancers, choreographers, directors, fashion designers, photographers, glam, journalists, brands, mentors, etc etc) 20 years worth of thanks to you!! I thank God, He’s been very generous to me and the Glory belongs to Him! #R20

The period has also seen her start a family with A$AP Rocky and welcome two children with the relationship growing stronger and a third one on the way.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky