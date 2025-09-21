Sauti Sol stars reunite at Bien’s Alusa Continua concert

The Sauti Sol quartet of Bien Aime Baraza, Chimano, Savara, and Fancy Fingers came together in a grand reunion of one of Africa’s most iconic bands on Saturday, September 21, 2025.

The Afro-pop band reunited at Bien’s Alusa Continua tour concert in Nairobi, sparking excitement among their fans and revellers.

The tour has seen Bien grace the stage around the globe, treating his fans to performances and elevating his profile as one of the greatest talents from the continent.

Bien Aime Baraza on stage at Carnivore Grounds during the Alusa Continua concert (Courtesy)

MC Guddah Man fired up the crowd , setting the tone for what turned out to be an evening of great music and fun.

The band performed together, giving revellers a taste of the Sauti Sol experience at the sold-out concert at at Carnivore Grounds.

Their chemistry on stage was superb with their strong bond evident as they treated the crowd to a night of fine music, electrifying performance and a chance to interact with their stars as they hugged and danced.

Their entry to the stage was well planned with Bien being the first to make his appearance and the other band members joining him with the crowd enjoying the thrill of seeing all the four bandmembers on stage.

With Fancy Fingers playing the guitar, the quartet gave a brief but exciting performance which reignited memories of the Sauti Sol magic prior to the band announcing a hiatus.

Bien’s latest hit song, ‘All my enemies are suffering’ was among the highlights of the night as the crowd sang along.

They assured their fans that the band will not disintegrate, restoring hopes of resuming their shared journey of great music which saw them take Kenyan music to the world.

Hiatus & hopes Sauti Sol getting back to a shared musical journey

The band announced a hiatus in 2023, marking a pause in a decorated musical journey that saw them conquer the globe with their authentic music.

Every reunion since the break evokes memories of the golden era of the band whose legacy remains intact with hope that the hiatus will come to an end soon.

The annual Solfest is one of the events the brings the four stars together, with fans relishing every moment of it.

What the band members have been up to

The break allowed the members to pursue individual projects while still preserving Sauti Sol’s legacy.

The period has seen Savara embrace a unique tune that blends Afro-fusion and personal storytelling, with his fans embracing this new style.

File image of Sauti Sol band members at a past event

Chimano has also released several projects that feature bold artistic expression infused in music, including ‘Monster’, ‘Do You Remember’, Show Me, among others.