His unwavering commitment to authentic sounds and his vision for redesigning Kenyan music underscore a profound dedication to his heritage and a desire to leave a lasting impact.

As Savara Mudigi,known to many simply as Savara, of the legendary Sauti Sol quartet stepped into solo territory, like his fellow Sauti Sol member Bien, few expected the trajectory he would take.

While many artists struggle to redefine themselves outside of a successful group, the former Sauti Sol vocalist has embraced the challenge head-on.

Before embarking on his solo career, he chose to focus on personal growth and build a foundation of sonic experimentation and cultural storytelling.

This bold approach has not only set him apart from his peers but has also allowed him to connect with fans on a deeper level, offering a glimpse into his new world through raw lyrics, such as in his recently released single ‘Sianda.’

Now, with these milestones marking the success of his new era, Savara can proudly claim his place as he redefines himself as a solo artist.

1. Savara’s cross-boarder tour

Savara has been looking to expand his reach beyond Kenya with international tours, and he recently attained that milestone after flying for a three-day performance in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Savara

His dynamic performance at the Festival Mondial de la Musique et du Tourisme, held in Kinshasa from July 16 to 18, 2025, illuminated the city’s ‘Rumba Route’ theme and showcased the fusion of modern rhythm with Congo’s rich musical heritage.

After his performance, Savara posted a backstage meet-up with the Congolese singer Fally Ipupa, which left fans wondering if there might be a collaboration.

Savara’s presence at the festival also helped showcase him as a great solo performer and an artist ready to prove his talents on a big stage.

2. Good music streaming numbers & viral hits

Savara has seen impressive streaming numbers for his solo releases that have gone to prove that he is indeed a great songwriter and lyricist.

Savara

His ‘Show You Off’ track has gone on to garner over 7 millions of views on YouTube and substantial streams on platforms like Spotify.

‘Sianda’ also quickly surpassed the one million mark and now stands at over 2 million views on YouTube and shows Savara’s versatility and experience in music industry.

The song also became a viral hit with fans praising its great visuals and structure. The appearance of a plus size video vixen on the song received wide praises of inclusivity.

The artist has been praised for his unique sound, which often incorporates strong cultural elements and a distinctive approach to sampling and creativity.

3. Savara’s Successful Collaborations

Recently, Savara announced a collaboration with Tanzanian singer Jay Melody, marking yet another step in his journey as a solo artist expanding beyond Kenya’s borders.

Savara

The two artists came together to release a heartfelt new track titled ‘Asali’, a Swahili word meaning ‘honey,’ which symbolises sweetness and deep affection.

The song blends Savara’s Afro-fusion style with Jay Melody’s signature Bongo Flava sound, creating a smooth, soulful anthem that celebrates love and East African musical unity.

He has also been actively collaborating with various artists across the continent in a strategic effort to expand his musical reach and impact in today’s ever-shifting industry.

His song ‘More Than A Friend’ featuring Nyashinski, who is known for his great lyricism underscores the artist's need for diversity and togetherness in music.

His other collaborations include artists like Elijah Kitaka, Fathermoh, Wakadinali, and Benzema as a way of reaching out to the fresh Gengetone world.

4. His partnership with OkayAfrica

Savara has been featured prominently by OkayAfrica, a digital media platform focused on African culture, music, and politics.

This partnership provides a significant platform for him to share his story, music, and artistic vision with a wider, international audience.

As evidenced by a recent in-depth interview with the platform, Savara discussed his post-Sauti Sol journey and a new artistic direction he hopes to forge.

He spoke candidly about stepping out of the group’s shadow, embracing vulnerability, and exploring more personal themes in his music.

This new phase, he revealed, is not just about reinventing his sound but also about reconnecting with his roots and telling stories that resonate with a broader, more diverse audience.

5. Releasing albums as a solo artist

Savara has released solo albums, such as 'Balance' and ‘Savage Level,’ which delve into his personal experiences and showcase his unique artistic identity.

Savara

He describes his music as raw and rooted, drawing from indigenous instruments, coastal folk traditions, and ancestral chants, aiming to expand East Africa's sonic identity rather than conforming to global trends.

This deliberate artistic direction marks a significant win for him in establishing his individual legacy.