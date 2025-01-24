Scandal rocks TikToker Tizian as alleged girlfriend accuses him of conning her over Sh380K

TikTok star Tizian Savage and his alleged lover, Kizzy, became the centre of online attention after a dramatic live exchange that left netizens stunned.

The public confrontation unravelled a web of accusations, with Kizzy alleging deceit and betrayal on Tizian's part.

Catalyst for the drama

The heated exchange began when Kizzy accused Tizian of fabricating a recent story about a boda boda accident, which he had shared on his social media platforms.

According to her, the accident never happened. Instead, she claimed Tizian underwent a hair transplant and used the fake accident as a cover story.

The accident is fake; Tizian had a hair transplant. If you pay attention to the video, you can tell he did not have surgery. They cut a little of his hair, and when he removes the bandage, there is no blood on it.

Money troubles & allegations of swindling

Kizzy further accused Tizian of asking her for financial help under false pretences. She claimed he needed $3,000 (approximately Sh387,000) to restore his Audi, which was supposedly in the garage.

According to her, the request for money was part of a larger pattern of manipulative behaviour.

Kizzy’s accusations extended to allegations of infidelity. She claimed Tizian was dating multiple women, naming Bernice as his first girlfriend, Ann as the second, and herself as the third.

She also suggested that there were even more women involved. “You pulled me into this wanting to be in a relationship only to take advantage of me,” she said.

Kizzy’s claims about their relationship

During the live session, Kizzy shared that Tizian referred to her as "Pretty Face" and only started pursuing her romantically after she began sending him money.

One of her notable claims was that their relationship took a turn when she gifted him a 'lion' on TikTok, a virtual gift valued at a significant amount of money.

Tizian’s response

Tizian strongly denied Kizzy’s claims during the live exchange, branding her a liar. “You are a liar, a very big liar. I am not going to explain anything to you,” he said, maintaining his innocence.

He admitted to receiving money from Kizzy but refuted the figures she mentioned. According to Tizian, she only sent him Sh20,000 and Sh 50,000 on two separate occasions.

He also dismissed the accusations of having multiple girlfriends, calling Kizzy’s allegations baseless.

Kizzy threatens to reveal proof

Kizzy did not back down, daring Tizian to come clean about their relationship and financial dealings. She threatened to expose evidence of their transactions and conversations if he continued to deny her claims.

“Tell the truth, or I will expose the proof of our transactions and chats,” she warned.

Netizens react to the drama

The fiery exchange quickly garnered attention across social media platforms, with many users expressing disbelief and sharing their thoughts.