Nurse Judy's husband, Denis Pasha, has opened up about the challenges he faced after moving to a new estate where his wife wished to live.

In an Instagram post, Pasha shared his experience of relocating his family from Umoja-Tena to the more upscale Imara Daima estate.

Reflecting on the memories of Christmas 2017, Pasha admitted that his wife, Judy, was embarrassed to live in Umoja-Tena. To save face, she would even lie to her friends, claiming they lived in a better area.

This pressure pushed Pasha to make significant changes, showing how Judy's ambition for a better lifestyle motivated him to strive harder

A move that came with high costs

Pasha described the pressure he felt when Judy's desire for an improved living situation became clear.

The couple's new home in Imara Daima was a step up: a decent, gated apartment complex that made them feel like they had moved to a luxurious place like Miami.

Xmas Photo 2017....Hapa we were living in Umoo-Tena Estate bur yours trully Nurse Judy alikua anashow mabeste zake tunaishi Buruu 🤣🤣....She was too embarrased to Say we live in Umooo...Pressure ya perceptions....Creases.Bur Aisee ile pressure nilipewa tuhame Umoo nlijua Sijui....



That's one thing about minez.....She never jokes about wanting a better life...Nliskumwooo hadi i had to level.Within a year nlijipata Imaara Daima in a decent gated apartment complex. Felt like we had moved to Miami babeyyyy.

Facing financial struggles & debt

However, the reality of their decision soon hit hard. The rent more than doubled, service charges and higher electricity costs. Pasha found himself facing increased bills and the stress of maintaining the new lifestyle.

Pasha’s struggles didn’t stop with just higher rent. He faced a significant financial crunch that drove him to borrow from every loan app he could find on his phone.

At the time, Judy couldn’t contribute much as she was just starting her first job with a modest salary. The situation was tough, especially after Pasha had to shut down his failing business—a pub in Umoja that police had shut down, leaving him without that extra income.

Mazeee I cant lie....Kusota na mimi Nilisota....Nlikua napita ile place ya Tokens kile time inanipiga Siren.....At that time she couldn't Chip in much as she'd just started her first job and her pay was not so good.Lawd....Nlikua on almost every possible Loan APP available on google play store.

Despite the financial pressure, Pasha knew he had to find a way to cope.

With determination, he embarked on an aggressive job search, applying to nearly 30 jobs a day. His persistence paid off when he secured a new job that offered twice his previous salary

But I knew this wasn't sustainable....I had to find a sustainable way to keep up with my new reality......At that time I had closed down a failing business....My Pub at Umoo...Polisi walikula kila kitu 😂😂🤣.....So I went into an aggressive job search. to increase my income. I was applying almost 30 Jobs per day hadi I got one that was 2X my current PAY then.

Reward of perseverance