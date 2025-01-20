Sophia & Bumpy: Jules Gaitho unpacks podcast episode that struck a chord with listeners

Podcasts have become a powerful medium for storytelling, offering an intimate and engaging way to connect with audiences.
In Kenya, one podcast that has captured listeners' attention is ‘So This Is Love’, hosted by Julia ‘Jules’ Gaitho.
The seventh episode of its fourth season, titled ‘Sophia and Bumpy,’ has sparked widespread conversation on social media, thanks to a gripping story about a young woman’s experience in an abusive relationship.
The story, marked by raw vulnerability and unsettling details, has left many listeners deeply moved.
Why this episode resonated with many
Speaking on The Trend, Jules shared her insights on why this particular episode had such a significant impact.
It actually baffles me because I have had other stories that I feel were more traumatic—maybe because I have listened to so many stories.
READ: Mic Cheque Podcast pauses production after loss of team member
She speculated that the episode’s success lay in its relatability as many listeners could place themselves in the shoes of the characters mentioned.
There was something unique about this one. I am not sure if it was the severity of the abuse the narrator was describing.
My theory is that a lot of people saw a version of themselves in that, and they might not want to admit it, but everyone had a moment where they questioned who they were in that dynamic.
According to Jules, Sophia’s courage in sharing her story also struck a chord with listeners.
I think it was Sophia's vulnerability that made more people want to root for her the more she was speaking. It had a huge impact because of that level of vulnerability and honesty.
Managing the emotional toll from the stories
Jules acknowledged that hearing these stories can be emotionally taxing but revealed how she copes.
It does affect me sometimes, but how I manage is that I have other projects going on because if ‘So This Is Love’ was everything, I think I would be consumed by these stories.
Despite her deep empathy, Jules credits her resilience to her personal experiences.
I sometimes think I am the right person for this job because I have been through a lot. Thank God I haven’t been in an abusive relationship. Sometimes I don’t get as shocked as maybe the regular person would.
From marketing to podcasting
Jules gained prominence as part of the popular 'Over 25 Podcast' before transitioning to doing solo content creation.
With a background in marketing, she has leveraged her skills to establish a platform for authentic and often unfiltered relationship stories.
Her storytelling approach continues to resonate with audiences, making her one of Kenya’s most top podcasters.