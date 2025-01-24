The oldest I've talked to is 27, I was 19 - Zari's son on why he prefers older women

Ugandan businesswoman and socialite Zari Hassan is known for her entrepreneurial acumen and family values, raising her children to be disciplined, independent, and presentable gentlemen.

Raphael, her 20-year-old son, while accompanying her to Kenya in January 2025, opened up about his life, career ambitions, and relationships.

Raphael’s role in the family business

Speaking to Kalondu in a video shared on January 24, Raphael shared that he has completed his education and is now actively involved in the family business.

While he initially resisted joining the family venture, his mother’s persistence motivated him to take on a marketing role in Zari’s college.

“My life is fun, and what I do is entertaining, so I thought, why not share it with people who enjoy seeing it?” Raphael explained.

I’ve finished school, and while I have my online businesses, I also work in my mum’s colleges. I handle the marketing, using approaches that attract people my age to enroll.

Despite his reluctance at first, Raphael came to appreciate the opportunities that being part of the family business offers.

I never really wanted to be involved, but my mum molded me. I thought, ‘This is a family business, so why not just do it while also pursuing other interests on the side?

Raphael's relationship with Zari’s husband

Raphael also spoke about his relationship with his mother’s current husband, Shakib Lutaaya, describing it as casual and respectful.

“He’s a cool guy,” Raphael said. “When he comes to the house, he chills with my mum and takes the kids, Tiffah and Nilan, out. It’s just a calm, casual relationship.”

When asked about his connection with Diamond Platnumz, his mother’s former partner and father of Tiffah and Nilan, Raphael revealed that their interactions are minimal.

We don’t really talk. Maybe if I see him pass by the house, we’ll chat briefly, but there’s no relationship beyond that.

Raphael love for older women

The 6’1” tall Raphael also shared insights into his personal life, including his preferences in relationships.

Although not currently dating, he admitted to having feelings for someone but hasn’t made a move yet.

There’s a girl I like, but I haven’t told her. I’m not in a rush—I want to focus on becoming a full man before I take that step.

Raphael revealed that he is attracted to older women, explaining his preference for maturity and seriousness in relationships. He also shared his past experience of dating a 27-year-old woman when he was just 19.

I like older women more... The girl I like is older than me. When am talking to someone, I want things to be serious. People older than me they take things serious. It's the maturity level. I take someone who is the same maturity level as me. I don't like to feel like am talking to someone who has not had their eyes on life yet. the oldest I have talked to is 27 years. That was last year when I was 19 years.

Raphael’s independent ambitions

Beyond his involvement in the family business, Raphael is also exploring entrepreneurial opportunities through his online ventures.

He hinted that his social media presence serves as a platform to connect with people who appreciate his entertaining lifestyle while promoting his business initiatives.

I’m creating a life that’s fun and productive at the same time. It’s all about balancing work and passion.

Raphael’s candidness about his life reflects the strong values instilled in him by his mother, Zari Hassan.