Top 6 songs released this week: Who 'murdered' the beat in Bahati, Willy Paul collab?

The East African music scene is buzzing with fresh releases and collaborations that are capturing the attention of fans both locally and internationally.

From rap anthems to traditional fusion tracks that echo revolution, and feel-good jams that celebrate love, these songs are taking over social media, setting trends on platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Here’s a roundup of some of the tracks currently making waves in Kenya

Si Kawaida - Maandy ft. Okello Max

Kenyan singer Maandy Kabaya has released another love ballad, 'Si Kawaida', featuring the love doctor himself, Mzee Mzima Okello Max.

This is the second track from her latest EP, Baddies Need Love. Maandy, who has long been celebrated as one of the fiercest rappers in the 254, has now proven she can sing as well—and her vocals are absolutely stunning!

The release couldn’t have come at a more perfect time as Valentine's Day approaches. It’s all about love, love, love… Enjoy!

Keki - Willy Paul ft. Bahati

Long-time music rivals-turned-friends Willy Paul and Bahati have surprised fans by releasing not just one but two new songs together.

The first track, 'Keki', posted on Willy Paul's channel, takes its title from the Swahili word for cake. The artists use the metaphor to praise a lover who is 'sweet'

This release marks a historic moment in their careers, considering their long-standing rivalry that many thought would never end.

Paah! - Bahati ft. Willy Paul

The second track, Paah!, was posted on Bahati's channel. It's a love ballad where the duo confess their love to their partners, expressing that the intensity of their love leaves them breathless—Paah!

Pumua - Bridget Blue

Kenyan singer Bridget Blue returns with another inspiring banger, 'Pumua', a Swahili word meaning breath. The song explores the silent struggles of depression through the story of a young individual navigating life's challenges.

Bridget Blue delivers a powerful message of perseverance and hope, encouraging listeners to keep going and embrace their journey even in the face of adversity.

Wabiro - Coster Ojwang ft. Ywaya Tajiri

Kenyan artist Coster Ojwang has released visuals for 'Wabiro', featuring Ywaya Tajiri, one half of the duo Watendawili.

The track is part of his latest album, Imposter Syndrome No More, and Coster delivers as expected. Mora, a Luo word meaning makes me happy, is the song’s essence, exuding joy and celebration.

It's Okay - David Wonder

Kenyan veteran gospel star David Wonder is back with a new uplifting banger, 'It's Okay'. Staying true to his signature style, Wonder encourages listeners to trust in God, even when things seem bleak.