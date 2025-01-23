Truth behind WWE legend Dave Bautista's drastic weight loss

Dave Bautista, widely recognized as WWE legend Batista, underwent a remarkable weight loss journey that sparked both admiration and concern among fans.

The 55-year-old actor and former wrestler has shed over 32kg, down to 108 kg from a peak weight of over 168kg.

The Weight Loss Journey

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Bautista explained that his weight loss journey began while preparing for Knock at the Cabin, where he initially weighed around 142kg.

He described the process of losing weight as a "nightmare," emphasising the challenges he faced along the way.

He stated, “I’m getting super trimmed. This is probably the lightest I’ve been since I was 19 years old. The heaviest I’ve ever been is 370 pounds (168kg)”.

Bautista noted that throughout most of his wrestling career, he maintained a weight of about 131 kg but found himself struggling after bulking up for his film roles.

Training Regimen and Lifestyle Changes

Bautista adopted an intense training routine that included Brazilian jiu-jitsu to facilitate his weight loss.

He credited this martial art as instrumental in shedding pounds, “I was struggling to lose the weight, so I brought a trainer over to Budapest with me while I was filming. We did nothing but grapple for hours”.

This commitment not only helped him lose weight but also earned him a brown belt in jiu-jitsu.

In addition to his training regimen, Bautista adopted a largely vegetarian diet, incorporating eggs and fish for protein.

He noted that this dietary shift not only helped him lose weight but also improved his overall health by alleviating issues related to asthma and allergies.

He mentioned that as he trimmed down, he noticed improvements in how he looked on camera and felt more comfortable in his own skin.

Concerns from fans

Despite concerns from fans regarding his health due to his drastic physical change, Bautista reassured them that his weight loss was intentional and part of a personal choice for his acting career.

He mentioned, "I’ve sacrificed a lot of muscle, but I’m okay with it... I just feel more comfortable”

The reaction from fans has been mixed; while many express concern over his health due to the significant transformation, others have praised him for his dedication and commitment to fitness.

Some fans who have seen him in person noted that he still retains a powerful presence despite being thinner.

As Bautista continues to focus on his acting career, he remains open about the changes in his body and how they align with his professional goals.