Tyler Mbaya's experience on living with ex Georgina and her new man

Kenyan actor Tyler Mbaya is no stranger to the spotlight. From his days as Baha in Machachari to his high-profile relationship with content creator Georgina Njenga, his personal and professional life has played out in front of an eager audience.

But nothing could have prepared him for the emotional twists of Take Me Home Season 2, Showmax’s hit reality dating show.

In an interview, Tyler opened up about his decision to join the show, the awkwardness of living with his ex and her new man, and the biggest lessons he learned about love, closure, and himself.

A Surprise Reunion

When Tyler got the call to join Take Me Home, he had no idea it would mean reuniting with his ex, Georgina.

"Honestly, the news caught me by surprise," he admitted.

I’ve never been part of something like this before, a group of people in a resort, all entangled in different relationship dynamics. At first, it felt a little cringe, but then I thought, Why not? Let’s give it a try.

The show brings together ex-couples, new love interests, and hopeful singles, creating a pressure cooker of emotions.

But for Tyler, the biggest challenge was navigating his relationship with Georgina while also making room for her current partner.

Living With the Ex (and Her New Man!)

Imagine living under the same roof as your ex while they build a new relationship right in front of you. Awkward? Uncomfortable? Absolutely.

"The first few days were tricky, no doubt," Tyler admitted. "Adjusting to the idea of my ex and her current partner trying to navigate their relationship while I was around felt weird. But over time, I got used to it."

Despite the potential for high tension, Tyler says he managed to keep things drama-free, at least on his end.

"I wasn’t caught in the thick of the drama, but I saw plenty of it every day and night. It was actually kind of entertaining and amusing for me," he laughed.

Closure or Second Chances?

Fans can speculate whether Tyler and Georgina’s onscreen reunion could spark a reconciliation . But according to the actor, getting back together was never on his mind.

"For me, closure isn’t something I typically need. I heal without it. But this wasn’t a relationship I could just leave in the past; we have a child together," he explained.

I wasn’t there to rekindle anything, but to patch things up for the sake of co-parenting.

Still, old emotions resurfaced in unexpected ways. One of the most surprising revelations for Tyler? Realising that, despite their breakup, Georgina still seemed bothered by the idea of him moving on .

"During game night, she pulled some tantrums that I didn’t expect," he revealed. "I’m just a free soul, and she needs to understand that."

Personal Growth and Letting Go

Despite the drama, Tyler says the experience was transformative.

"Being there put me in a self-discovery phase. I learned a lot about myself, especially about self-love," he said.

I also realised we weren’t the right match, and there were signs I ignored during the relationship.

One of the biggest takeaways? Understanding that, at times, love means letting someone go.

In our relationship, I probably suppressed parts of her personality that I didn’t like, parts that might be her most vibrant sides. It’s good for her to explore those with someone else.

A Show Full of Surprises

While Take Me Home was an emotional rollercoaster, it also had its lighthearted moments.

When asked who he’d swap places with for a day, Tyler didn’t hesitate.

"Hands down, my boy Chase," he grinned. "That guy was living his best life, two women by his side, one on the right and one on the left. Come on, man!"

What’s Next for Tyler?

With Take Me Home shaking up his perspective on relationships, Tyler seems ready for whatever comes next .

Whether it’s acting, fatherhood, or even more reality TV, one thing is certain, he’s embracing life with an open heart and a lot of humor.