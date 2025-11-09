Unforgettable moments from Pulse Influencer Awards 2025: Fashion, fame & influence

Kenya’s digital universe lit up for the Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 on Friday evening as the brightest stars of social media gathered to celebrate creativity, influence, and impact.
From icons redefining culture one post at a time to boundary-breaking trendsetters, this year’s winners proved that influence is more than just numbers and online presence; it’s about authenticity, connection, positive impact and influence that shape conversations across social media.
The awards were proof that influence, when done right, is pure magic with the winners exemplifying the power of authentic storytelling and innovation in an ever-evolving influencer ecosystem.
Bold fashion statements & personal style on the red carpet
Under glittering lights and a backdrop of elegance, digital queens and kings graced the red carpet as fashion truly met fame in spectacular harmony.
READ: Kenya's digital royalty crowned at the Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 [Full List]
The event was not only a celebration of talent and achievement but also a dazzling showcase of high fashion and personal style.
From flowing couture gowns to sleek tailored suits, the stars turned the evening into a runway of glamour, each look telling its own story of sophistication, boldness, and creativity.
The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as photographers captured every shimmering detail, during the night of impactful connection and celebration of creative excellence.
Celebrating wins and reflections on the journey to stardom
Emotions ran high as winners of the night took to the stage to accept their awards, their heartfelt speeches filled with gratitude and reflection.
One after another, winners expressed deep appreciation for the fans who have supported their journeys, the families who stood by them through every challenge, and the teams who helped turn dreams into reality.
The own contribution to the win and recognition was not lost as they acknowledged their own perseverance and growth, making the night a moving tribute to passion, resilience, and the power of gratitude as was captured by Mathare Youth Kids who took the crown of Dance Influencer of the Year.
Winners of the night had kind words for nominees in the various categories, acknowledging that while the night was theirs, those who may not have won will also have their day.
Jaymoh Decin promised to take the award to various outlets that have been supporting him through the hustle, adding that he would also take it to Archives along Moi Avenue for fans to also celebrate with him.