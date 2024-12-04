When audiences first saw Andrew Levi in Citizen TV’s 'Becky' series, they were introduced to a character that was laid-back, composed, and effortlessly charming.

It was hard to imagine this actor had a comedic side, but Levi has proven that his talent spans far beyond the serious, romantic roles he’s known for.

His latest portrayal of Josh in 'Sketchy Africans' brings a surprising comedic flair that will make you see him in a whole new light.

From academia to acting

Born in Zambia, Andrew Levi's journey began with an impressive academic path in the U.K., where he specialised in an exceptional combination of Law and Medicine.

His dedication paid off when he graduated with a first-class degree—a remarkable achievement that laid the foundation for his future.

Scholarships followed, giving him the opportunity to study at both Cambridge and Oxford, institutions known for their rigorous programs and prestigious reputation.

Levi then ventured into the corporate world, where he explored various professional fields and honed skills.

However, despite his diverse educational and professional experiences, Levi found his true calling in acting. His transition to the entertainment industry has been gradual but noteworthy.

After making a strong impression in 'Becky', he expanded his portfolio with a role in 'Shanga'. It was only a matter of time before Levi took on his current role as Josh in Sketchy African!, which highlights a different and lighter side of his acting.

The role Josh

'Sketchy Africans' is a comedy film directed by Vincent Mbaya and tells the story of a struggling entrepreneur (Nyokabi macharia) who teams up with a debt-ridden theater director (Bruce Makau), to stage a fake engagement and dowry ceremony.

The plot sets the stage for endless laughs and awkward moments, and Levi's character, Josh, is at the heart of it all. Josh is a confident, laid-back actor who is passionate about breaking into Hollywood. He has big dreams but is still trying to find the right opportunities.

He brings an unmatched humour to the character, especially during the tense scenes with Butcher, played by Shix Kapienga. The friends face the threat of serious consequences and must come up with a way to pay back Butcher’s money.

Similarities & differences between Levi & Josh

Speaking to this writer at the premier of the film on November 30, Levi shared insights into the character and how it relates to him.

"Josh is confident, exposed, and laid-back, which is similar to me," he said. "But he’s also a player, and those days are long gone for me.”

On what fans should take from the film, Levi said, "You are young, but you’ll make it through. Just have fun, enjoy yourself, life is not that serious. Don’t be too scared."

Future of African comedy

'Sketchy Africans' film also boasts a talented supporting cast, including Morris Mwangi, Shix Kapienga, Duncan Murunyu, and Benson Ojuwa, among others.