Trump for Nobel Peace Prize: Countries backing him & 6 conflicts he has resolved

The push to have U.S. President Donald Trump receive the Nobel Peace Prize has gathered momentum with a strong pitch by the White House with more countries reacting to the pitch and a declaration by Cambodia that it will nominate him for the award.

White House strongly pitched Trump for the award, leveraging on his role in enhancing global peace and his contribution in resolving conflicts across the globe or negotiating ceasefires.

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to the person who had done most for "fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses".

With just six months in office, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt U.S President Donald Trump stated that Trump has brokered at least six peace deals or ceasefires.

This comes to an average of one peace deal or cease fire per month with warring parties laying down arms or pausing hostilities.

Conflicts that U.S has intervened in

U.S. has increasingly flexed its muscles across the globe, intervening in several conflicts.

Leavitt explained at a press briefing earlier this week that Trump has “now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo and Egypt and Ethiopia.”

"It's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize,” she added in what was White House’s strongest pitch or the president to receive the global award.

Countries backing Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Trump has received the backing of several countries, including Israel and Pakistan that have publicly declared that they will nominate and endorse him for the prize n recognition of hiss efforts in promoting global peace, finding solutions to conflicts across the globe and leading peace efforts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed last month that the U.S. president is its pick for the prize.

It took the intervention of Trump to end the deadliest conflict between the two countries in over a decade, with a ceasefire deal negotiated in Malaysia earlier in the week.

Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol confirmed on Friday that Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize after he helped the country reach a ceasefire agreement to end its border conflict with Thailand.

Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe (Left), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Centre) and DRC Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner (right) at the signing a peace agreement on June 27