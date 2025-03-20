Popular TikTok star and media personality Azziad Nasenya recently found herself trending after sharing photos and videos of her swollen lip, leaving the internet in stitches.

While she was dealing with a bad flu, many netizens couldn’t resist cracking jokes and coming up with all sorts of wild theories about what had happened to her.

Azziad’s swollen lip – What happened?

Azziad took to social media to share that she had been battling a severe flu, which led her to visit a pharmacy for medication.

She expected the medicine to work quickly, but instead, things took a turn for the worse. Her upper lip started swelling even more.

By the time I was going to bed, this was the condition… Like I had gone to the pharmacy, got medicine, was told it would go down in an hour, but that didn’t happen at all. I had to go to the hospital.

She later visited a hospital for treatment, but the damage had already been done, the internet had screenshots and memes ready.

In one of the videos, Azziad could be seen sitting in a hospital bed, wondering how she was going to drink tea with her swollen lip.

Jokingly, she said there was a chance her lip might overpower the cup instead. She also mentioned that the hospital had taken great care of her, and the comfortable bed in the background reflected just that.

Netizens have a field day

As soon as Azziad shared her swollen lip, netizens took full advantage of the situation. Instead of showing concern, many users turned it into a joke, with some hilariously linking it to unpaid debt and botched lip filler.

One of the most viral takes was that someone had put a curse on her for failing to settle debts that made her trend for weeks.

“Nyi chekeni tu hapo kwa DM zangu chuma chenu ki motoni… I never imagined this could ever happen to me. Like in which world? Anyways ni sawa tu", Azziad said.

Some fans have also compared Azziad’s swollen lip to that of Tanasha Donna, who recently gave in to pressure to dissolve her botched lip fillers after they left her lips looking swollen.

Now, some fans are speculating that Azziad might have also had a lip filler gone wrong, rather than it being a reaction to the flu.

Possible causes of lip swelling

The flu (influenza) is a respiratory illness, and while it doesn’t directly cause lip swelling, it can trigger other conditions that might lead to it.

One possible cause is allergic reactions. The flu can weaken the immune system, making a person more sensitive to allergens such as medications, certain foods, or environmental factors, which can result in swollen lips. According to Verywell Health, allergic reactions vary in severity and can be triggered by different substances.

Other possible causes of lip swelling include injuries, dryness, sunburn, infections, or mucoceles, small cysts that form inside the lips. The swelling occurs due to inflammation or fluid build-up under the skin.