What Samidoh’s ‘dad’ did for him that makes his death so heartbreaking

Mugithi sensation Samuel Muchoki Ndirangu, popularly known as Samidoh, is mourning the loss of yet another father figure in his life.

Taking to his social media, the singer expressed deep sorrow, revealing how much the passing of Colonel (Rtd) James Gitahi has affected him.

This marks the second time Samidoh has lost a father figure, the first being his biological father, who tragically died during tribal clashes years ago.

Heartfelt tribute to his 2nd dad

Breaking the sad news, Samidoh penned an emotional tribute, referring to the late Colonel Gitahi as his dad.

Many were puzzled by his tribute, as he had previously opened up about his father’s passing. However although the late Gitahi was not his biological father,it's clear he meant so much to him and had filled the role of a father in his life, providing care, mentorship, and fatherly wisdom.

Today has been a hard one, receiving the worst news. A man who took me in as his own, cared for me, and shared the best conversations and worldviews with me is no more. Dad, it’s still unbelievable. I’ll miss your fatherly advice and your soft-spoken nature. Fly high, Colonel (Rtd) James Gitahi.

Losing his father to tribal clashes

Born into a family of six, the singer's early years were not as glamorous as his current success. His father, a police officer, was killed during tribal clashes.

Born into a family of six, Samidoh’s early years were filled with hardship. In a past interview, he recounted how his father was killed in the line of duty after running out of ammunition during the clashes.

During the clashes, he ran out of ammunition and was hit by an arrow, and that’s how he lost his life. His death was the gamechanger because we were forced to relocate from Subukia to Nyandarua with my mum and my brothers.

The sudden loss of his father meant drastic changes for the family. They had to abandon their home in Subukia and move to Nyandarua, where survival became a daily struggle.

Tough beginnings – Juggling school and work

Adjusting to life in Nyandarua was not easy. Samidoh, the third-born in his family, had to step up at a young age. His mother, a widow then, worked tirelessly to provide for her children, but life remained difficult.

To help make ends meet, Samidoh balanced school with casual jobs. Despite the hardships, he remained determined to create a better future for himself and his family.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck again when his mother also passed away, leaving him and his siblings orphaned.

From struggles to stardom

Despite his painful childhood, Samidoh refused to let his past define him. He turned to music as an escape, eventually making a name for himself in the Mugithi music industry.

His big break came in 2016 when he released his first single, 'Ndiri Mutwe Mwega'. The song resonated with many, catapulting him into the limelight. Since then, he has released numerous hit songs, including: 'Kairitu Gakwa', 'Wendo Na Urimu' etc.