A federal jury on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, delivered a mixed verdict in the high-profile trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, acquitting him of the most serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, while convicting him on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for the purpose of prostitution.

The decision concludes a weeks-long trial that has captivated the public and cast a long shadow over the career of one of hip-hop's most influential figures.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The Verdict Explained

After days of deliberation, the Manhattan jury found Combs not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking, charges that could have resulted in a life sentence.

However, the 55-year-old was found guilty of two lesser felony counts related to violating the Mann Act, a federal law that prohibits transporting individuals for prostitution. These convictions each carry a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

During the trial, prosecutors painted a picture of Combs as the leader of a criminal enterprise who used his wealth and power to coerce and abuse women.

The prosecution’s case heavily relied on the testimony of several women, including his former longtime partner, singer Cassie Ventura, who alleged years of physical and sexual abuse.

Combs’ defence team argued that the relationships were consensual and that the government was overreaching by criminalising a consensual lifestyle. Following the verdict, Combs's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, called the outcome a “great victory,” emphasising the acquittal on the most severe charges.

Sean "Diddy" Combs.REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

What Happens Next?

Sean Combs will remain in custody as he awaits sentencing. The judge denied his legal team's request for bail, citing the seriousness of the convictions.

A sentencing date has been tentatively scheduled for October 3, 2025.

Prosecutors have indicated they will seek a significant prison sentence. At the same time, Combs's defence is expected to argue for a more lenient penalty, highlighting his acquittal on the more serious counts and noting that this is his first conviction.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and actress Cassie Ventura attend the premiere of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' on March 7, 2016 — two days after the music mogul attacked her in a hotel hallway.Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

A Timeline of Allegations

The trial is the culmination of a series of public allegations that began to surface in late 2023.

November 2023: Cassie Ventura filed a bombshell lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking, and physical abuse over a decade-long period. The lawsuit was settled out of court a day after it was filed.

Late 2023 - Early 2024: Following Ventura's lawsuit, several other individuals came forward with their own civil suits, alleging sexual assault and other misconduct by Combs, with some claims dating back to the 1990s.

March 2024: Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations raided Combs's homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of an ongoing investigation.

September 2024: A federal grand jury indicted Combs on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and other offences, leading to his arrest.

The Impact on Combs's Empire

The allegations and subsequent trial have had a significant impact on Sean Combs's extensive business empire. Once a celebrated entrepreneur, many of his business relationships have dissolved.

Revolt TV: Combs stepped down as chairman of the music-oriented cable network he co-founded.

Diageo Partnership: The global beverage giant ended its lucrative partnership with Combs for Cîroc vodka and DeLeón tequila.

Fashion and Media: His Sean John fashion brand has seen reduced visibility, and a planned reality show was reportedly shelved.

The Broader Conversation

The Diddy case has sparked a wider conversation about power dynamics, abuse, and accountability within the entertainment industry.

The graphic and often disturbing testimony during the trial has brought renewed attention to the experiences of alleged victims and the legal complexities of prosecuting such cases.