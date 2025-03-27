Apostle Anselm Madubuko, the General Overseer of Revival Assembly Church in Nigeria, has shared details about how he met and married Kenyan Gospel singer Emmy Kosgei.

The Nigerian preacher recounted his journey of love, loss, and divine intervention that led him to his wife.

Divine encounter in Mombasa

Speaking in an interview with Dr Ofweneke, the Apostle revealed that he first met Emmy while preaching at Pastor Dr Lai’s church in Mombasa.

At the time, he was still married and had no thoughts of finding a new partner. However, Emmy’s voice captivated him the moment she took the stage to sing.

"I was sitting next to her, and when she went up to sing, I was completely amazed by her voice. She reminded me of Miriam Makeba," he recalled.

Curious about the woman with such a powerful voice, he asked who she was and was told that she was a celebrated Gospel singer. Despite this, he had no prior knowledge of her career.

"I told the person I was talking to, ‘Whoever marries this girl is blessed,’" he said.

Turning point after wife’s passing

In 2012, Madubuko lost his wife, which deeply affected him. He had initially decided that he would not remarry. However, one of his sons encouraged him to consider Emmy Kosgei as a potential wife.

He was the first person to bring up the idea of me marrying Emmy, yet we were not even friends at the time.

According to Madubuko, he later received a divine message that changed his perspective on remarriage.

One day, while speaking, God told me, ‘I don’t give old men to kings. I bless kings with young women.’ That’s when I knew I had to pursue Emmy.

Despite his conviction, winning Emmy’s heart was no simple task. According to Madubuko, she was deeply religious and initially resistant to the idea of marrying him.

Emmy Kosgei's complicated love story

During one of their conversations, Emmy confided in Madubuko about personal struggles in her relationship. She was dating someone at the time but admitted that he was stressing her.

"I asked her, ‘If he’s stressing you now, what will happen when you get married?’" he recalled.

Later, she informed him that she had broken up with her boyfriend. Seizing the opportunity, Madubuko booked a flight that routed through Kenya so he could meet her and express his intentions.

According to Madubuko, Emmy had always seen him as a spiritual leader and struggled with the idea of marrying him.

"It was a big problem for her. She used to look at me like this angel from heaven," he said.

Despite her initial reservations, Emmy eventually agreed to marry Madubuko. The couple tied the knot in 2013 and have since been admired for their strong marriage.

A changed man

Reflecting on his past, Madubuko admitted that before giving his life to Christ, he had lived a reckless lifestyle.

He had multiple girlfriends, and one even attempted to take her life after he ended their relationship.

However, after his spiritual transformation, he committed himself to serving God and living a righteous life.

Now 66 years old, Apostle Madubuko has three children from his previous marriage, and they have given him grandchildren.