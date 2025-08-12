Why did no one help? The bystander effect in Bella Comedy’s public attack

An incident at the Kutiti Festival in Nairobi’s Carnivore Gardens has reignited debate on the role of bystanders in preventing violence, after a viral video showed popular comedian Bella Comedy being physically assaulted while onlookers did nothing.

The footage, widely shared across social media platforms, captures a businessman identified as Pavilion Kipkosgei attacking Bella in the presence of several men who stood by without intervening.

The incident, which took place during the Kalenjin cultural event, has been condemned by political leaders and the public as a blatant example of gender-based violence occurring in plain sight.

The assault in full view

In the video, Bella is initially seen kneeling before Pavilion hauls her to her feet and repeatedly punches her in the stomach.

Despite the violence unfolding in front of them, those nearby fail to step in. At one point, Pavilion drags her out of the camera’s view as a female voice is heard asking, “Mbona mnaachilia dame achapwe?”

A screengrab of the video of Kalenjin comedian Bella Comedy being assaulted

Speaking tearfully in a TikTok video after the attack, Bella described the ordeal as humiliating and painful, especially because no one tried to help her.

“Men were just watching, and it was really painful that my fans had helped me get the ticket. I wish I never attended the event,” she said.

The silence of onlookers

The apparent indifference of the bystanders has sparked outrage online, with many Kenyans questioning why no one acted to stop the violence.

For Bella, the lack of action from those around her compounded the trauma.

“You said that I have soiled your name online, but did you report me? You should have reported me if that was so. Why are you beating me? How many people have reposted your story? Am I the only one? I have not even posted anything about that child,” she said, addressing her attacker directly.

Public outcry and calls for justice

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi condemned the attack and demanded that Pavilion surrender to the police.

“The assault on Bella Comedy by Motiriot Kipkosgei, also known as Pavilion Kipkosgei or Pavilion Lounge, is concerning. Violence against women is unacceptable. Kipkosgei surrender yourself to the nearest police station,” he stated.

Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana echoed these sentiments, describing the assault as totally unacceptable and urging for unity in the fight against gender-based violence.

Event organisers respond

The organisers of Kutiti Festival have distanced themselves from the assault, insisting it was not connected to the cultural event itself.

Bella revealed that she had lost her bag and valuables during the attack. She also disclosed that she was seeking medical treatment and had already acquired a P3 form, which is required for assault victims to file a formal police complaint.