Why Mambo Mbotela will rest among other prominent Kenyans at Lang’ata Cemetery

For years, Lang’ata Cemetery has remained Nairobi’s primary public burial site, even with other cemeteries in the region.

Many prominent Kenyans have been laid to rest there for various reasons. Now, legendary radio presenter Leonard Mambo Mbotela is set to join the list, but not without debate.

Controversy over Mbotela’s burial site

Mbotela’s planned burial at Lang’ata Cemetery on Saturday, February 15, has sparked mixed reactions from the public.

Many believe that his contributions to journalism and Kenyan history deserve a more prestigious final resting place.

Veteran media personality Fred Obachi Machoka was among those who expressed disappointment, arguing that a man of Mbotela’s stature should not be buried in a public cemetery.

However, journalist Yassin Juma shed light on why the decision was made. According to Juma, Mbotela’s ancestral home is in Malawi, making it difficult to transport his body there for burial.

“If you want him to be buried at his ancestral home, that would mean flying his body to the village of Mpanda on the shores of Lake Malawi,” Juma explained.

Mbotela’s unique ancestry

Mbotela’s family history traces back to the Yao ethnic group in Malawi. His ancestor, Mzee Mbotela, was a freed slave rescued from an Arab slave dhow in the 1860s.

After gaining freedom, he married a fellow Malawian, Ida Halima, from the Kamtunda clan in Mpanda.

Their son, Juma Mbotela, later married Grace David, a freed slave from Seychelles who had been owned by the Sultan of Zanzibar.

From this lineage came James Mbotela, Leonard’s father. Given this background, Mbotela does not have ancestral roots in Kenya, making Lang’ata Cemetery a practical burial choice for his family.

Famous Kenyans buried at Lang’ata cemetery

Mbotela is not the first prominent Kenyan to be laid to rest at Lang’ata. Over the years, several well-known figures have been buried there due to family decisions, legal reasons, or convenience.

Janet Wanja

The Malkia Strikers volleyball legend succumbed to gallbladder cancer on December 26, 2024, and was buried in a private ceremony at Lang’ata on January 3, 2025.

Jahmby Koikai

The popular radio host and DJ, who passed away on June 3, 2024, from complications of endometriosis, was buried at Lang’ata on June 14. Her family chose the site because her grandmother was also buried there.

Yusuf Haji

The former Garissa Senator was buried at the Lang’ata Muslim Cemetery on February 15, 2021, the same day he passed away, in line with Islamic traditions.

Kullow Maalim

The Banisa MP, who died in March 2023 while undergoing treatment, was also laid to rest at Lang’ata.

Mzee Ojwang

The legendary comedian Benson Wanjau, popularly known as Mzee Ojwang, was laid to rest at Lang’ata in 2015 after passing away from pneumonia.

Why people choose cemeteries like Lang’ata for burials

Legal & organised – Public cemeteries offer official documentation and prevent land ownership disputes.

Accessibility – The central location allows family and friends to visit graves easily.

Limited space at home – Many urban families lack ancestral land for burials, making public cemeteries the only option.

Urban lifestyle shift – Migration to cities has reduced the number of people being buried in their rural homes.

Government regulations – Some areas restrict home burials for public health and safety reasons.

Family disputes – Some families experience conflicts over burial sites, making neutral grounds like Lang’ata a practical solution.