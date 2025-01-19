Xavier Nato’s life, legacy remembered as actor is laid to rest in Bungoma

Former 'Tahidi High' actor Xavier Jerry Nato was laid to rest on January 18, 2025, in his ancestral home in Mukhuma village, Kabula ward, Bumula Constituency, Bungoma County.

Nato, 46, passed away on December 31, 2024, after a courageous battle with stroke-related complications.

Xavier Nato was celebrated as an artist who devoted his life to inspiring others through theatre and the arts.

His role as a beloved actor and playwright left an indelible mark on Kenya's entertainment industry.

Former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malalah eulogised him as a significant loss to the film and creative arts sector.

Bungoma Women Representative aspirant Nancy Kibaba, who worked closely with Nato, described him as a great friend and collaborator.

“We partnered on several projects, and his commitment to the arts was unmatched,” she said.

A promising journey in the arts

Born in 1979 in Ukwala, Siaya County, Nato was the firstborn in a family of four. He grew up in Mombasa and Malindi, completing his secondary education at Bungoma High School.

In 2004, Nato enrolled at the Kenya Polytechnic, now the Technical University of Kenya, where he excelled in the arts.

His role as a scriptwriter and producer earned him widespread recognition, including the prestigious Best Playwright Award in 2022.

As an actor, his portrayal of a character in 'Tahidi High' won the hearts of many viewers, cementing his legacy in the industry.

Challenges and a legacy of resilience

Despite his success, Nato faced significant challenges in his later years. Following a stroke that led to kidney failure, his health deteriorated, prompting his family to launch an online appeal for financial assistance to cover his medical expenses.

Sudi Wandabusi, the new Non-Executive Chair for Film and Creative Arts, called for more support for artists facing similar hardships. “We must create a sustainable framework to assist creatives in need,” he emphasised.