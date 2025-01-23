Zari Hassan's truth: Me & Diamond have a vibe

Reality TV star Zari Hassan has addressed the dynamics of her relationship with Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platinumz.

Speaking to Pulse Live Kenya’s Muthoni Irungu on 23 January, Zari provided insights into her current bond with the baby daddy and her experience on the popular show Young, Famous & African.

Zari - Diamond & I have a vibe

When asked about the nature of her relationship with Diamond, Zari revealed that the two are in a good place at the moment.

However, she clarified that while they share a positive connection, it is not rooted in chemistry or romantic feelings.

Zari explained that the vibe between them is often mistaken for something more than it is, stating that it is simply a result of them co-parenting effectively for the sake of their children.

We are still co-parenting. Me and Diamond have this thing that when we get together, it's just good vibes, which people mistake for chemistry. It’s just good vibes because we are not enemies. We are raising our kids together.

This response contrasts with the narrative shown on Young, Famous & African, where Diamond repeatedly claimed that Zari still had feelings for him. He even stated that he could win her back at the snap of his fingers.

Zari’s husband, Shakib, and his concerns

During the interview, Zari also touched on her marriage to Shakib, who had concerns about her interactions with Diamond.

The couple had previously faced tension on the show when Diamond suggested that Zari still wanted to have children with him, a claim Zari denied. Shakib initially doubted his wife’s version of events but later came to believe her.

Zari acknowledged her husband’s concerns, admitting that the vibe between her and Diamond might sometimes seem confusing.

However, she made it clear that as a married woman, she now understands the importance of respecting her husband and their marriage.

My husband has an issue with me being around Diamond because the vibes are different, so if I can just cut off the vibe, I understand now because I’m married. I need to respect him and the marriage. So all of that is in the past.

Zari reflects on her husband's qualities

Zari also took a moment to praise her husband for his admirable qualities. She described Shakib as humble, prayerful, and a strong leader who knows how to keep her grounded.

Her admiration for him was evident as she shared that he has a calming and balancing effect on her.

My husband is very humble, sweet, and prayerful. He’s very leading, humbles me because he’s humble, and puts me in my place.

Young, Famous & African: Reality or scripted drama?

Addressing the questions surrounding the authenticity of Young, Famous & African, Zari made it clear that the show is not scripted.

She stated that everything showcased on the show — from the drama to the emotions and extravagant moments — is real.

While many fans might have speculated about the nature of the show, Zari confirmed that viewers are seeing the true personalities of the cast members, including herself.

Our show is not scripted. It is what it is. It’s reality. What you see is what you get. I cannot defend myself because what you see on the show is me. Most of the time I’m not understood. I will not sit around and watch you disrespect me, my family; I will step in. People bring out that character in me. But if you play nice, I play nice.

Zari also responded to accusations of being an instigator, stating that while she doesn’t consider herself one, people may see that side of her if they push her too far.