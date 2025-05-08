Meet Grace Ramtu who is representing Kenya at Miss World 2025 in India

Grace Ramtu, the current Miss World Kenya 2024–2025, has flown out to Telangana, India, to compete in the 72nd Miss World Festival.

As part of the global competition, Grace will represent Kenya, marking a significant moment for the country’s involvement in international pageantry.

Grace’s role in the competition goes beyond the typical pageant duties.

She is actively involved in the ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ initiative, a platform within the Miss World competition designed to focus on social causes.

Through this initiative, Grace has chosen to advocate for young survivors of sexual abuse.

She volunteers at Maisha Girls Safe House in Nairobi, where she provides mentorship and support to girls who have suffered from sexual violence.

The initiative seeks to give these young survivors the tools, confidence, and resources to rebuild their lives after such traumatic experiences.

Grace’s work at Maisha Girls Safe House has made her a vocal advocate for supporting and empowering these vulnerable individuals, providing them with a safe space to heal and move forward.

Through her advocacy and her role as Miss World Kenya, Grace aims to bring awareness to important social issues affecting young girls in Kenya and beyond.

Grace Ramtu's background

Grace Ramtu is a Kenyan fashion designer, professional model, DJ, and beauty queen known for being crowned Miss World Kenya 2024.

Born on September 20, 1999, she is the youngest of seven siblings and hails from the Digo community of the Mijikenda.

Raised by her mother, a doctor, Ramtu has carved a niche in the fashion industry with over five years of experience and runs her own fashion company, Ramtu Fashion Designs.

Ramtu previously competed in Miss World Kenya 2022, finishing in the top five finalists.

She also served as a judge for the Mr. and Miss Nairobi County 2023 competition.

In August 2024, she won the Miss World Kenya title at a grand event held at the Two Rivers Mall in Nairobi.

Grace Ramtu’s inspiration to pursue a career in fashion design is deeply rooted in her personal journey, heritage, and passion for creativity.

She holds a diploma in fashion and design, which she obtained after formal training.

Throughout her reign, she has participated in various cultural and diplomatic events, including visits to Ethiopia and Germany, where she met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and attended Africa Fashion Week Cologne 2024.

Ramtu exemplifies discipline, work ethic, and a commitment to her role as Miss World Kenya, embodying the qualities expected of the titleholder.

In summary, Grace Ramtu is a multifaceted Kenyan figure blending fashion, advocacy, and pageantry, making her a prominent ambassador for Kenya on the global stage.

About Miss World Competition

Founded in 1951 by Eric Morley, it is one of the oldest and most prestigious beauty contests in the world.

How the Miss World Competition Involves Participants:

Beauty with a Purpose

This is a central part of the Miss World competition, where contestants are encouraged to engage in social causes and community work.

Each contestant is required to participate in a project that focuses on social issues in their home country, which they showcase during the competition.

The initiative aims to make the pageant about more than just beauty, highlighting the contestants' commitment to positive change.

Talent Show

Participants demonstrate their talents in various fields, such as singing, dancing, acting, or playing musical instruments.

This segment allows contestants to showcase their skills and adds an entertainment aspect to the event.

Fitness and Sports

The competition also includes a segment that tests the contestants' physical fitness and sportsmanship.

This promotes a healthy lifestyle and highlights the importance of maintaining good physical health.

Judging Criteria

While beauty is still an important aspect, the judging process also includes evaluations of personality, intelligence, talent, and social contributions.

Contestants undergo various rounds of interviews and assessments to determine who best embodies the Miss World ideals.

Global Representation

The competition provides an opportunity for women from around the world to represent their countries on a global stage.