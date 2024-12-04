PHOTOS: Team Flintstones triumphs in Kenya’s first Red Bull Scramboo challenge

Saturday, November 30, 2024, marked a historic day as the inaugural Red Bull Scramboo competition captivated fans at Uhuru Park Gardens, Nairobi.

Team Flintstones emerged victorious in the adrenaline-filled event, showcasing creativity, resilience, and unmatched skill to claim the top spot.



The competition, which was the first obstacle bike event of its kind in Kenya, required participants to transform ordinary bicycles into extraordinary creations and navigate a challenging course inspired by Nairobi's iconic roads.

Red Bull Scramboo attracted 35 teams from across the country, all vying for the grand prize of Sh150,000, a trophy, and an exclusive Red Bull experience.



Each team had to creatively pimp their bicycles and perform humorous skits before tackling the obstacle-laden track.

The track was designed to replicate Nairobi's roads, beginning with a seesaw section symbolising Museum Hill.

This was followed by a replica of the Nairobi Expressway, where participants collected receipts for bonus points. The final stretch featured a pothole-laden section inspired by Waiyaki Way, which proved to be the most challenging segment for many teams.

Team Flintstones stole the show with a near-perfect score for their creative skit, receiving 8, 8, and 7 from the judges. Their innovative bicycle design and seamless teamwork saw them conquer the track in a record 1 minute and 29 seconds.

Speaking after the win, Team Flintstones captain Ann Mwaura attributed their success to thorough preparation and teamwork.

We had to watch a lot of Red Bull Soapbox events on YouTube since this was the first event of its kind in Kenya. One of our teammates excelled at riding, and our strategy focused on supporting each other to the finish line.



Red Bull has pioneered adrenaline-charged sports, bringing people together from across the country.

Team Recanon claimed second place despite a setback at the seesaw obstacle. Their creatively designed bike, modelled as a camera lens, and an engaging skit earned them a perfect score of 8, 8, 8 from the judges.



The team crossed the finish line in 1:15.51, with team captain Julio Supercharge, a visually impaired participant, celebrating their achievement.

We are proud to have been the only team with a visually impaired competitor. I’m grateful for my teammates’ support and happy we secured second place.

Third-place finishers Charlie’s Devils impressed with a dynamic skit and a creatively decorated bike. Despite an early tumble, they completed the course in 1:01.80.



Team captain Nick Amos described the experience as exhilarating.

The process of preparing for this competition was exciting. We had to be innovative and even revamped the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ theme song for our skit. Red Bull should definitely make this an annual event.

The event wasn’t just about winning; it was a celebration of creativity and camaraderie. Teams such as Ohio Ghouls, Quick Bike, and Smooth Operators also impressed the crowd.



Ohio Ghouls clocked the fastest time at 58.60 seconds but were let down by the lack of creativity in their bike design.

The crowd cheered enthusiastically as participants navigated the challenging course, with many bikes tumbling and skits providing comedic relief.

Red Bull Scramboo proved to be a roaring success, showcasing Kenya’s potential in adrenaline sports. Fans and participants alike called for the event to become a staple on the annual sporting calendar.

Team Flintstones walked away with the ultimate prize, but every participant and fan left a mark in this historic inaugural event.