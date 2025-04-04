11 cosmetic surgeries common among Kenyan celebrities

Cosmetic surgery in Kenya is no longer just about beauty. It’s a personal choice driven by health, confidence, and the desire for self-improvement.

Some undergo procedures to fix medical conditions, while others seek to enhance their appearance or correct features they’ve long been insecure about.

In Kenya, the conversation around cosmetic surgery took off in 2014 when socialite Vera Sidika shocked many with her bold body enhancements, setting the stage for more celebrities to follow.

Over the years, from liposuction to rhinoplasty, Kenyan stars—both men and women, are spending millions on cosmetic procedures, sparking debates, admiration, and even criticism.

Despite concerns about risks and botched surgeries, the industry continues to grow, with many emphasising the importance of choosing skilled surgeons and reputable clinics

Whether it’s for health, self-esteem, or keeping up appearances in a social media-driven world, here's a look at the 11 most popular cosmetic procedures among Kenyan celebrities and how much they cost.

1. Liposuction

Liposuction, also called lipoplasty or body contouring, is a cosmetic surgical procedure that removes excess fat from targeted areas of the body using suction.

The goal is to reshape and reduce stubborn fat deposits, enhancing the body’s overall contour.

The procedure can be done using several techniques including traditional, Vaser, and tumescent methods—each offering varying results and recovery times.

In Kenya, the cost starts from Sh480,000 for basic liposuction, with procedures like tummy tucks starting at Sh530,000, and arm lifts from Sh650,000. Prices for thigh lifts vary based on the method used.

Kenyan celebrities who have admitted to undergoing liposuction include Murugi Munyi and Risper Faith.

Lip fillers

Lip fillers involve injecting hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers into the lips to add volume and enhance shape.

These fillers typically last between six and twelve months, depending on individual metabolism and the type used.

1ml hyaluronic acid filler costs around Sh45,000, while 2ml of the same costs around Sh90,000

One Kenyan celebrity known to have had lip fillers is singer Tanasha Donna.

3. Hair transplant

Hair transplant surgery is a popular option for individuals, both men and women, dealing with baldness or thinning hair.

It involves moving hair follicles from one part of the scalp to areas experiencing hair loss.

In Kenya, the cost ranges from Sh100,000 to Sh350,000, with celebrities like Risper Faith and Jimal Roho Safi having undergone the procedure.

4. Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL)

A Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) is a cosmetic procedure where fat is removed from one part of the body, such as the abdomen or thighs, and injected into the buttocks to enhance their shape and size.

The process involves liposuction, fat purification, and careful injection into the buttocks to achieve a fuller, more contoured look.

In Kenya, the procedure typically starts from around Sh670,000, depending on the clinic and technique used.

5. Botox

Botox is a popular injectable treatment that relaxes facial muscles to reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

It’s also used medically to treat conditions like migraines and excessive sweating.

Uses include frown lines, forehead wrinkles, crow’s feet, and neck bands

Starts at Sh1,000 per unit. Full treatments range from Sh25,000 to over Sh90,000.

Kenyan businesswoman Sarah Mtalii has openly revealed undergoing Botox.

7. Facelift

A facelift (rhytidectomy) is a surgical procedure that tightens sagging skin and muscles on the face and neck. It helps reduce wrinkles and restore a youthful look.

It ranges from Sh250,000 to Sh500,000. Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika recently underwent a facelift in the UK in 2024.

8 Chin augmentation

Chin augmentation (genioplasty) enhances the chin’s projection, size, and shape using implants, bone reshaping, or fat transfer.

Price ranges from Sh400,000 to over Sh1,000,000, depending on the procedure type and surgeon’s expertise.

9. Breast augmentation

Breast augmentation is a cosmetic procedure that enhances breast size and shape for a fuller look.

It can be done using implants, filled with saline or silicone gel, or through fat transfer, where a patient’s own fat is used for a natural feel.

In Kenya, the procedure starts at Sh630,000, with celebrities like Vera Sidika, Huddah Monroe, and Rachel Marete opting for it.

9. Nose job (Rhinoplasty)

Rhinoplasty is a surgical procedure that reshapes the nose for cosmetic enhancement or medical reasons like improving breathing.

It can be done through liquid rhinoplasty, using dermal fillers (from She55,000), or full surgical rhinoplasty, which requires a consultation to determine the cost.

While no Kenyan celebrities have spoken about their nose jobs, international figures like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been speculated to have undergone rhinoplasty.

10. Veneers

Veneers are thin shells bonded to the front of teeth to improve their appearance. They help with discoloration, chipped teeth, minor misalignment, and shape enhancement.

Composite veneers cost from Sh7,000 per tooth while ceramic veneers cost upwards of about Sh30,000 per tooth

Celebrities such as Vera Sidika have undergone the same.

11. Cheek implants

Cheek implants enhance facial contours by adding volume and definition to the cheekbones. The procedure involves inserting medical-grade silicone implants.

They cost between Sh250,000 and Sh500,000 (excluding additional fees for anaesthesia and aftercare).

Whether for personal reasons, health concerns, or simply to keep up with trends, these procedures are now part of the conversation around beauty in the country.