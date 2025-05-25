5 celebrities who switched careers from the medical field to media & excelled

The versatility and resilience of Kenyan journalists is outstanding and a look at their education background reveals that while their academic backgrounds are in different fields, a number have found success in the media.

Crossing over from diverse backgrounds to entertainment and the media, these celebrities continue to prove that diverse educational backgrounds can still lead to successful careers in other fields when one seizes opportunities that arise and invest in self-empowerment, willingness to learn and hard work.

Mike Mondo: Trained nurse who found success in the media

He wears many hats including radio presenter, TV host and MC and voice over artiste.

With a commanding presence, eloquence and ability to drive engaging conversations, Mike Mondo was meant for the media and currently works at Classic 105.

His background is in nursing, having attended nursing school from 2002 to 2006 and briefly pursued a career in the same field, working at Kenyatta Hospital, Pumwani District Hospital, Mathare, and Kilifi District Hospital.

Reflecting on the switch to Radio, Mondo shared that he felt that nurses are under-appreciated.

However, I felt that nurses do a lot of work but are very under-appreciated. So, I quit the job, came to Nairobi, and started thinking of what to do to make ends meet. That’s when radio popped up.

Everything I know about radio I learned on the job. From how to edit audio to how to present, I learned everything the hard way.

Mulamwah: The trained nurse serving doses of funny & witty skits

The comedian, content creator and media personality pursued a Bachelor of Nursing degree at Moi University in Eldoret, graduating in 2018.

Even before his graduation, Mulamwah was already making waves in entertainment with his scope expanding into the media where he has since built a successful career.

He completed his internship at Kenyatta National Hospital and by then, he was already a household name on social media where he churned out funny and witty skits about life upcountry

I was juggling both nursing and comedy. By then, comedy was my calling and source of income. Comedy has its challenges but at least it puts something on the table

His career has seen him grace the airwaves at Milele FM where he built a reputable brand while also pursuing his passion for content creation and comedy.

Lofty Matambo: The career switch that paid off handsomely

Prolific Swahili news anchor Lofty Matambo who holds a diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from Kabete National Polytechnic has built a successful career in the media.

He worked briefly in hospitals before resolving to pursue his dream of working in the media.

That's is why when I finished I looked for jobs, I worked in the hospitals for about two and a half years but then I did not find the satisfaction that I wanted. From the word go, I knew I wanted to be a communicator, mostly a journalist.

After working, I left and (did other jobs) but I decided to go for what I want. I looked for money in the 14 years and I applied at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) to study production but I lacked school fees. I have been struggling for all those years. I should have graduated 14 years ago.

Through continuous learning, advancing his education and finally graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Communications in Public Relations from St. Paul's University.

He graduated top of his class with a 1st class honours after a long journey which spanned 14 years.

Matambo has worked with reputable media houses in the country, including KTN and NTV and is one of the finest Swahili news anchors who has also excelled in radio.

Enock Sikolia: Ditching the lab for cameras

A skilled storyteller who has worked for leading media houses both locally and internationally, Sikolia’s deep, and insightful coverage of news and features as well as eloquence in both English and Swahili sets him apart.

His YouTube channel, The Kenyan Historian provides informative and engaging content that resonate with his audience and has witnessed significant growth with more than 195,000 subscribers.

He holds a degree in Medical Laboratory Sciences from Kenyatta University.

Dr Mercy Korir: The doctor who revolutionised health reporting on TV

A medical Doctor by training, Dr Mercy Korir found her footing in the media and excelled at it, captivating audiences with health features that were informative and educative.