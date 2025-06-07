Pulse logo
6 bizarre claims made by Kakamega man claiming he is ‘God’

07 June 2025 at 16:15
From ‘Yesu wa Tongaren’, ‘Virgin Mary wa Busia’ and now ‘Mungu wa Kakamega’, Kenya has had a number of its citizens claiming to be religious figures and here are some bizarre claims made by the latest entrant to the list.
Alfred Ndeta from Kakamega, Eliud Wekesa aka ‘Yesu waTongaren’ and Judith Nafula from Busia County who claim that they are the biblical God, Jesus and biblical Virgin Mary respectively
When it comes to matters religion, Kenya ha had its fair share of drama, controversy and tragedies, with the latest being that of Alfred Ndeta who has declared himself the ‘third God’ coming hot in the heels of a similar proclamation by 50-year-old Judith Nafula who declared herself the biblical Virgin Mary.

Ndeta who hails from Kakamega accompanied his claims with claims of mysterious occurrences, allegations of divine visitations, how he found himself in Kenya and arrived at the conclusion that he is the ‘third God’.

Claims of descending to earth & no recollection of origin

According to Ndeta, 1987 is the year when he descended to the earth and made Kenya his home.

Judith Nafula who declared herself the biblical Virgin Mary

The man claimed that he found himself in Nairobi and came with the sole purpose of saving mankind and could not recollect where he came from.

Thereafter he went into a deep sleep where he had more divine encounters including one he claims was with the holy spirit.

While asleep, Ndeta claims he heard a voice which he believed was that of the holy spirit directing him to relocate to a place he referred to as "heaven" (Shibuli).

Taking the form of a cheetah-like creature

He claims that he transformed into a cheetah-like creature and moved from Nairobi to begin constructing his heaven with what he claimed to be divine guidance.

Once complete, Ndeta’s heaven will spell the word “God” and it is here that he claims he will be able to ‘forgive nations and sin’.

Request for financial assistance

Alfred Ndeta from Kakamega

However, there is one challenge that is preventing the ‘third God’ from completing his heaven, one which he is now appealing to the government of Kenya to step in.

He is out of finances to complete the construction of his heaven.

Throwing a series of controversial statements that lacked logic or basis, Ndeta recounted in a series of interviews how he came into being.

Sending Satan to hell

He claimed that as ‘God’, he clearly remembers August 22, 1988 as the date when he banished Satan to hell.

Ndeta the man claiming to be God acknowledged knowing controversial Bungoma-based Eliud Wekesa popularly known as Yesu wa Bungoma by asserting that the latter is his son.

Self-proclaimed 'Jesus wa Tongaren'

‘Yesu wa Tongaren’ made news, complete with disciples as he claimed to be the biblical Jesus.

Ndeta adds to a growing list of Kenyans who have surfaced with bizarre claims.

Earlier this week, 50-year-old Judith Nafula who claimed to be the biblical Virgin Mary surfaced with claims of possessing supernatural powers.

The Busia-based woman who was excommunicated from the Catholic Church has since established her church where her followers troop on a daily basis for ‘healing and other miracles’.

