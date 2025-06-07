6 bizarre claims made by Kakamega man claiming he is ‘God’

When it comes to matters religion, Kenya ha had its fair share of drama, controversy and tragedies, with the latest being that of Alfred Ndeta who has declared himself the ‘third God’ coming hot in the heels of a similar proclamation by 50-year-old Judith Nafula who declared herself the biblical Virgin Mary.

Ndeta who hails from Kakamega accompanied his claims with claims of mysterious occurrences, allegations of divine visitations, how he found himself in Kenya and arrived at the conclusion that he is the ‘third God’.

Claims of descending to earth & no recollection of origin

According to Ndeta, 1987 is the year when he descended to the earth and made Kenya his home.

Judith Nafula who declared herself the biblical Virgin Mary

The man claimed that he found himself in Nairobi and came with the sole purpose of saving mankind and could not recollect where he came from.

Thereafter he went into a deep sleep where he had more divine encounters including one he claims was with the holy spirit.

While asleep, Ndeta claims he heard a voice which he believed was that of the holy spirit directing him to relocate to a place he referred to as "heaven" (Shibuli).

Taking the form of a cheetah-like creature

He claims that he transformed into a cheetah-like creature and moved from Nairobi to begin constructing his heaven with what he claimed to be divine guidance.

Once complete, Ndeta’s heaven will spell the word “God” and it is here that he claims he will be able to ‘forgive nations and sin’.

Request for financial assistance

Alfred Ndeta from Kakamega

However, there is one challenge that is preventing the ‘third God’ from completing his heaven, one which he is now appealing to the government of Kenya to step in.

He is out of finances to complete the construction of his heaven.

Throwing a series of controversial statements that lacked logic or basis, Ndeta recounted in a series of interviews how he came into being.

Sending Satan to hell

He claimed that as ‘God’, he clearly remembers August 22, 1988 as the date when he banished Satan to hell.

Ndeta the man claiming to be God acknowledged knowing controversial Bungoma-based Eliud Wekesa popularly known as Yesu wa Bungoma by asserting that the latter is his son .

Self-proclaimed 'Jesus wa Tongaren'

‘Yesu wa Tongaren’ made news, complete with disciples as he claimed to be the biblical Jesus.

Ndeta adds to a growing list of Kenyans who have surfaced with bizarre claims.

Earlier this week, 50-year-old Judith Nafula who claimed to be the biblical Virgin Mary surfaced with claims of possessing supernatural powers.