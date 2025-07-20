9 markets Kenyans turn to for some of the best deals & products they are known for

With the prevailing economic situation, many Kenyans are turning to markets that have served city residents for decades fto get some of the best deals in town.

From groceries to clothes, household products and salons, Nairobi has markets that cater for its diverse population spread across the bustling city.

While dynamics change with residents identifying alternatives places to shop these markets have a reputation for some of the best prices in town.

Here are ten markets in the city that are known for some of the best deals and the products that they are known for.

Toi Market: Hub for thrift baby clothes

Located in the outskirts of Kibera, this open air-market is known for good deals in thrift clothes, especially baby clothes and other items.

Those who are patient to comb through the huge piles of clothes and skilled in the art of negotiating prices get some of the best deals here.

Wakulima & Muthurwa markets: Food shopping hub

The two open markets located next to each other are a lifeline to many traders, farmers and city residents.

Wakulima market

It is here that mama mbogas operating in many estates head to when they ran out of stock and those who make purchases in bulk also turn to them to save some shillings.

Despite the existence of brokers and middle men who receive agricultural produce from suppliers and increase the prices, the market still offers good deals for fruits, vegetables and other agricultural produce.

Kamukunji market: Where quality & variety meet affordability

Kamukunji market is offers some of the best prices for a wide range of household items ranging from carpets, bedding, plastic household items, shoes, bags, clothes, utensils, home décor accessories among many others.

Items are sold both at wholesale or retail prices with products of good quality available and shoppers having a wide variety to choose from.

Uhuru Market: School uniforms

Located along Jogoo Road, Uhuru market is known for school uniforms, made by the skilled tailors whose expertise in their trade stands out.

Quality meets affordability here with variety guaranteed.

Should one miss the uniform they are looking for, all they need to do is to bring a sample of the school uniform and the skilled tailors will take measurements and deliver in just a few hours.

Jua Kali market

Here, skilled artisans produce metal boxes commonly used by boarding school students, tents, furniture, wheelbarrows, food carts and many other items.

Known for quality, durability and affordability, Nairobians are turning to Jua Kali market for the best deals on metallic products.

Kenyatta market, where skilled salonists deliver at affordable prices

Lined with salons where skilled hairdressers ply their trade, many city residents flock to Kenyatta market for recent, trending and stylish hairstyles that are on demand.

Competition leaves no room for mistake with customers guaranteed of service that meets their expectations as failure to do so means losing a client to a competing salon.

Gikomba market

Nestled near Country bus station, the iconic Gikomba market is perhaps the most famous of all the markets in the capital city.

Here, shoppers find it all in one place with traders who have overcome frequent fires to ensure that city residents still get some of the best deals in household products, shoes, clothes, duvets, suitcases and many more.