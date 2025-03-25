A simple question—'Where do you have the most fun: Regular, VIP, or VVIP?'—has unexpectedly turned into one of the most heated debates online.

When we posted a video by our very own Muthoni Irungu, we didn’t expect it to spark such strong reactions. But here we are—comments flying, emotions running high, and everyone passionately defending their event choices.

And honestly, who wouldn’t relate? Kenyans love a good event, and when they show up, they show out. The past few years have seen some of the biggest international stars perform in Kenya, with the audience often being praised for its unmatched energy.

If there’s one thing we know how to do, it’s to party hard. But as much as Kenyans love events, they also expect value for their money.

So when an artist or organiser fails to deliver, you best believe they’ll hear about it—just ask Koffi Olomide, who left Kisumu fans demanding refunds after a disappointing performance in 2024.

But back to the debate at hand—Regular, VIP, or VVIP?

Are regular ticket holders really the ‘happiest’?

In the now-viral interview, a lady confidently declared that Regular ticket holders have the most fun.

According to her, in the Regular section, you are free, with no pressure to maintain a certain image. But she took it a step further—saying that broke people know how to have the most fun, and since most of them buy Regular tickets, that’s where the real party is.

And that’s where things got heated. Fans in the comment section were NOT having it.

Many took offence at the assumption that buying a Regular ticket automatically means you’re broke.

Others, however, took it lightly, joking that it was finally "time for the broke to shine". Some even quoted the Bible saying, "Happy are the poor..."—you know how the rest goes.

But before we take sides, let’s break it down—what do these tickets actually offer?

Understanding event ticket tiers

1. Regular (General Access)

This is the most affordable ticket option. It grants entry to the event but comes with no extra perks.

You’ll have to queue for long, stand the whole time, and possibly fight for a good view. But for some, this is where the fun is—pure vibes, no pressure.

2. VIP

A step above Regular, this ticket usually comes with perks like dedicated seating, shorter queues, better views, and access to exclusive areas. Some VIP packages even include complimentary drinks or meet-and-greets.

3. VVIP

The highest tier with all the luxury perks—premium seating, no queues, private lounges, backstage access, free drinks, and sometimes even personal service. You’re paying for exclusivity and comfort.

VIP vs regular experience

Now, back to the lady’s argument—why does she believe VIP and VVIP don’t have as much fun as Regulars?

She pointed out that when you’ve broken the bank for a VIP or VVIP ticket, you naturally carry yourself differently.

You don’t want to be caught off guard, dancing too wildly or looking too relaxed—especially in an era where one viral video can have you trending for all the wrong reasons.

In contrast, Regular... broke'' ticket holders don’t care about the cameras. They are in full party mode, dancing, jumping, sweating—it’s pure, unfiltered fun. What Do Fans Think?

Scrolling through the comments, there was a clear divide:

Some defended the Regular ticket, saying they pay to have fun, not because they are broke. Others insisted that if you have money, why suffer? VIP and VVIP exist for a reason—comfort matters.

And then there were those who called out "fake ballers"—people who buy VIP/VVIP tickets just to keep up appearances but don’t actually enjoy the event.

Where would you go?

At the end of the day, it all comes down to personal preference. Do you want to go all out, sweat, jump, and lose yourself in the music?

Do you want a balanced experience—fun, but with a little comfort, or do you prefer to enjoy the event in peace, seated comfortably, sipping on a drink?

So, be honest—where do you have the most fun? Regular, VIP, or VVIP?