Why Burna Boy’s concert in Nairobi was the best: Highlights of Madfun Xperience

Award-winning superstar Burna Boy was in his true element at Uhuru Gardens with organisers of the event ensuring that revelers got value for their money.

MadFunXperience had all the hallmarks of a successful event and coming after a series of disappointing concerts in which the main acts either failed to perform or gave the audience a raw deal, with security breaches, and industry rivalry spoiling the fun, the weight was heavy and the Burna Boy delivered, with the event organisers also playing their part.

Burna Boy’s ultimate experience with fans

For music enthusiasts, nothing beats the thrill of an intimate experience with their idol and Burna Boy served this in full measure.

While some artistes have been known to only stay on stage for the duration for which payment was made this was not on Burna Boy’s mind .

He came for a reason that was beyond the money paid to him and ensured that he had quality time with his fans, performing several songs with the crowd joining in.

The event organizers perfectly timed his appearance on stage, ensuring that he took to the stage when the revelers had the energy to enjoy his magical performance while giving adequate time for other stars lined up to thrill the crowd.

His commanding presence on stage and energy was outstanding with the audience singing along to his hits.

He gave an electrifying performance that kept revelers on their feet all through the night.

The end was as epic the beginning and his entire presence on stage, leaving fans yearning for more but appreciating the much that they had received from the music icon.

This was a sharp contrast to some events in the past in which disappointed revelers demanded refund of their money, claiming to have gotten a raw deal.

Star-studded lineup & Kenyan stars setting the tone

Organizers of the event put together a star-studded lineup featuring Kenyan stars that have taken the entertainment scene by a storm.

It was a perfect blend of local experience with international touch and Kenyan stars who took to the stage left no doubt that they are destined for greatness with their talent.

Having Kenya’s most successful group, Sauti Sol as the surprise act only added flavour to an exciting concert.

The grand reunion of Sauti Sol for a special appearance at the concert was among the highlights with the trio of Bien, Savara and Polycarp joining Burna Boy on Stage for the performance of " Time Flies".

Dynamic Kenyan singer, songwriter, and performer Charisma set the tone for a night of fun with his electrifying performance, as did other stars who graced the stage.

Bensoul was the embodiment of talent and pure entertainment when he took to the stage, going out of his way to give value for the money spent on tickets.

Elaborate security

Organizers of the event learnt from recent ones in which things failed spectacularly with security breaches and some revelers crashing on events.

This time, elaborate security plan was rolled out with adequate personel to secure the venue and man the gates, ensuring that those who purchased tickets got the treat that they so rightfully deserved.

Perfect lighting and sound

Nairobi is the entertainment capital of the region and a concert of this magnitude was expected to attract crowds that simply wanted the best, and the best was given to them.

Lighting was on point with large screens strategically positioned to give everyone a premium experience.