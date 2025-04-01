6 healthy breakfast combinations for keto & intermittent fasting

Maintaining a low-carb diet while practising intermittent fasting can seem challenging, but with the right breakfast combinations, you can fuel your body without breaking your diet goals.



A well-balanced, low-carb breakfast ensures sustained energy, supports ketosis, and keeps you satiated for longer. Below are five nutrient-packed breakfast combinations perfect for keto and intermittent fasting.

1. Eggs, cabbage, and avocado

Eggs are one of the most affordable and nutritious breakfast options making them a great choice for a low-carb meal.



They are rich in protein, healthy fats, and essential vitamins. Pairing them with stir-fried cabbage or any green adds fibre and nutrients while keeping the meal light and easy to digest.



Cabbage is a fantastic low-carb vegetable that replaces bread or chapati while still providing satiety.



Adding avocado makes the meal more balanced by providing monounsaturated fats, which help sustain energy levels.



Whether you scramble, fry, or boil the eggs, this combination makes for a filling and healthy breakfast that is easy to prepare.

2. Omena (Silver Cyprinid) with sukuma wiki

Omena is a protein-rich and highly nutritious food that is easily available. It is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which support brain function and heart health.



When fried with onions and a little oil, omena becomes a delicious and crunchy option for breakfast. Pairing it with sukuma wiki adds essential vitamins and minerals, making the meal well-balanced.



Sukuma wiki is also high in fibre and antioxidants, which support digestion and overall health. This combination provides long-lasting energy, making it ideal for people who practise intermittent fasting or those who need a hearty, low-carb breakfast.

3. Boiled eggs and groundnuts

This is one of the simplest yet most effective low-carb breakfasts for Kenyans. Boiled eggs are high in protein and healthy fats, making them an ideal meal for those on a keto diet.



Groundnuts (njugu karanga) provide additional protein and good fats, which help sustain energy levels for hours.



This combination is not only nutritious but also highly portable, meaning you can carry it to work or eat it on the go.



Since both eggs and groundnuts are easy to prepare and store, this meal is great for busy individuals who need a quick yet filling breakfast option.

4. Fried fish with greens

Fish, particularly tilapia or Nile perch, is an excellent source of lean protein and healthy omega-3 fatty acids.



When fried or grilled, it makes for a delicious, nutrient-dense breakfast. Pairing fish with sautéed traditional greens such as spinach, kunde, or managu ensures that you get plenty of vitamins, fibre, and minerals.



These greens help with digestion, heart health, and weight management, making them a perfect companion to fish. This meal is ideal for people on a low-carb diet, as it contains zero processed carbohydrates and provides sustained energy throughout the day.

5. Minced meat with cabbage wraps

Instead of eating chapati, bread, or rice, try using cabbage leaves as a wrap for minced meat. Minced beef is rich in iron, protein, and essential amino acids, making it a great breakfast choice.



Cooking the minced meat with onions, garlic, and a little oil enhances the flavour while keeping it low-carb. Using cabbage leaves instead of a tortilla or bread significantly reduces the carb content while adding fibre.



This breakfast is not only healthy and keto-friendly but also adds variety to your meal plan. You can prepare the minced meat in advance and quickly assemble the wraps in the morning.

6. Bone broth with boiled eggs