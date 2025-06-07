Pulse logo
7 practical ways to help men address mental health

07 June 2025 at 13:41
June is men's mental health awareness month, dedicated to raising awareness about the often unspoken mental health challenges men face, breaking the stigma around seeking help, and encouraging open conversations.
Practical ways to help men address mental health
In most African homes, boys grow up hearing phrases like “Men don’t cry” or “You’re the man of the house.” These are not just words, they are messages that teach young boys that showing emotion is a sign of weakness.

A man relaxing

In traditional African societies, including many communities in Kenya, masculinity has long been associated with strength, leadership, and emotional toughness. Boys are often expected to “be strong like their fathers” and not “act like girls” when emotions get the better of them.

This mental health awareness month, let’s talk about how we can support the mental health of men and young boys. Understanding that men experience pain, stress, and sadness just like everyone else but many suffer in silence.

Speak out against the myths

The phrase “boys don’t cry” has long been used to discourage emotional expression in men. June is the month to challenge that narrative. Emotional suppression doesn’t build strength, it builds pressure. It’s okay to normalise vulnerability as a form of resilience.

A man sitting in the locker room

 Start with listening

Most men are more likely to open up in environments where they feel safe, heard, and free from prejudice and judgment.

Creating spaces, whether at work, in friend groups, or within families, where conversations about stress, anxiety, or sadness are welcomed rather than dismissed can be incredibly helpful.

A man speaking to a therapist

 Lead by example

Men are encouraged to share their own experiences, even in small ways. Expressing yourself, whether you are happy or sad, may go a long way.

Saying something like, “I’ve been feeling really overwhelmed lately,” can create space for someone to listen, encourage you, or share their story too.

If you are a friend, partner, or family member, help amplify the voices of men who are speaking up about mental health.

A man sitting on the bed

  Redefine masculinity

Changing the notion of what strength should look like. Strength is asking for help and being self-aware. It is about showing up even when things are tough. Use storytelling whether through articles, podcasts, or social media to highlight men who embody these values.

A man practising boxing

  Promote accessible resources

Making mental health resources easy to find and set up a stigma-free environment. Share helplines, free counseling services or support groups geared toward men. Highlight that professional help is for everyone, not just those in crisis.

  Use male-friendly language

For most men, especially Africans, they often do not identify with terms such as “therapy” or “emotional wellness.” Instead, talking about “mental fitness,” “stress management,” or “performance mindset” can be more inviting. 

A man in a therapy session

  Engage role models

Letting public figures, athletes, artists, and community leaders who speak up about their struggles with mental health may have a huge impact. Sharing  their stories and quotes to show that it’s not just okay to talk, it's powerful and they will not be judged.

