In most African homes, boys grow up hearing phrases like “Men don’t cry” or “You’re the man of the house.” These are not just words, they are messages that teach young boys that showing emotion is a sign of weakness.

In traditional African societies, including many communities in Kenya, masculinity has long been associated with strength, leadership, and emotional toughness. Boys are often expected to “be strong like their fathers” and not “act like girls” when emotions get the better of them.

This mental health awareness month , let’s talk about how we can support the mental health of men and young boys. Understanding that men experience pain, stress, and sadness just like everyone else but many suffer in silence.

Speak out against the myths

The phrase “boys don’t cry” has long been used to discourage emotional expression in men. June is the month to challenge that narrative. Emotional suppression doesn’t build strength, it builds pressure. It’s okay to normalise vulnerability as a form of resilience.

Start with listening

Most men are more likely to open up in environments where they feel safe, heard, and free from prejudice and judgment.

Creating spaces, whether at work, in friend groups, or within families, where conversations about stress, anxiety, or sadness are welcomed rather than dismissed can be incredibly helpful.

Lead by example

Men are encouraged to share their own experiences, even in small ways. Expressing yourself, whether you are happy or sad, may go a long way.

Saying something like, “I’ve been feeling really overwhelmed lately,” can create space for someone to listen, encourage you, or share their story too.

If you are a friend, partner, or family member, help amplify the voices of men who are speaking up about mental health.

Redefine masculinity

Changing the notion of what strength should look like. Strength is asking for help and being self-aware. It is about showing up even when things are tough. Use storytelling whether through articles, podcasts, or social media to highlight men who embody these values.

Promote accessible resources

Making mental health resources easy to find and set up a stigma-free environment. Share helplines, free counseling services or support groups geared toward men. Highlight that professional help is for everyone, not just those in crisis.

Use male-friendly language

For most men, especially Africans, they often do not identify with terms such as “therapy” or “emotional wellness.” Instead, talking about “mental fitness,” “stress management,” or “performance mindset” can be more inviting.

Engage role models