How loneliness & social isolation affects health: Helpful tips for a healthy you

With the world population exploding, people becoming more connected through social media and living in overcrowded urban centres & communities, it is a paradox that millions feel isolated and lonely with its cost reflecting on health.

Take a moment and think of those who you can open up your heart to - those who you truly call your friends and go through the contacts in your phone book, leaving out acquaintances who you meet once in a while.

You might realise that even though you are surrounded by people, you actually have fewer friends than you initially thought.

Loneliness does not lie in the number of friends one has as a person who has lots of friends can still be lonely. It is rooted in quality social connections that one can open up their hearts to, spend quality time with and have meaningful conversations with,

According to World Health Organisation, loneliness and not having relationships, contact with, or support from others is a widespread, yet underecognised concern with 25 percent (1 in four older people) experiencing social isolation with 5-15 percent of adolescents experiencing loneliness.

Loneliness is the silent epidemic affecting people across all ages with millions experiencing the feeling of being alone, disconnected or not close to others.

Impacts of loneliness & social isolation

With the negative outcomes rivaling those of established risk factors like smoking, obesity and physical inactivity, social isolation and loneliness is increasingly getting the focus as a public health concern.

25 percent increase in risk of early death from natural causes associated with health.

Up to 30 percent increase in risk of stroke and cardiovascular diseases

Up to 50 percent increase in risk of developing dementia.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also notes that other impacts include increased risk of Depression and anxiety, suicidality and self-harm and may impact some groups more than others.

The above health impacts have financial implications attached to them.

Tips to address loneliness & social isolation

Despite its impact on quality of life, longevity, physical and emotional health, many people take high-quality social connections for granted and pay heavy price for the same.

Simple strategies that enhance engagement with friend and loved ones while creating new connections and establishing a community of support is the key to addressing social isolation and loneliness.

Connecting with others may also be through video chat, social media, or other online platforms that keeps one connected and helps in expanding your social contacts.

Give yourself time to reflect and reconnect with your inner self by striking a balance between social connection and you-time.

Consider seeking professional help as loneliness and social isolation for a prolonged period may have devastating impact on your health.

Prioritising self-care, being patient with yourself as you build a supportive community around you and expand your network.