Dark circles under the eyes are a frequent cosmetic concern affecting people of all ages and backgrounds.

Often associated with fatigue, they are in fact the result of a range of biological, environmental, and lifestyle-related factors.

Their causes may be inevitable, but understanding the reasons for having dark eye circles is the first step to managing them effectively.

Whether they stem from lifestyle habits, genetics, or skincare routines, adopting consistent practices and seeking expert guidance when needed can lead to visibly healthier, brighter under-eyes.

These are the Common Causes of Dark Circles

Such factors affect blood circulation and skin health, exacerbating discolouration and puffiness around the eyes.

As a result of allergies and eye rubbing

Seasonal allergies or sinus congestion can dilate blood vessels and increase inflammation around the eyes.

Rubbing the eyes frequently due to itchiness can damage delicate blood vessels and lead to hyperpigmentation over time, creating darker under-eye circles.

Histamine release during allergic reactions causes blood vessels to dilate, making them more visible through the skin.

This sensitivity caused by constant irritation can further weaken the skin barrier, especially in individuals with thinner or more translucent skin.

Caused by genetics

For many individuals, dark circles around the eyes may be hereditary. If one or both parents have them, there’s a higher chance one will too.

Genetic factors influence skin thickness and pigmentation levels, which can make the blood vessels beneath the eyes more visible, especially in people with lighter skin tones.

In some cases, inherited conditions such as periorbital hyperpigmentation or a predisposition to increased melanin production can contribute to darker under-eye circles.

Caused by lack of sleep

Perhaps the most commonly cited cause, inadequate sleep can lead to dull, pale skin, allowing dark tissues and blood vessels beneath the surface to show more prominently.

Lack of sleep causes several things may happen to the body, such as fluid to build under your eyes, making them look puffy and casting shadows that resemble dark circles.

Chronic sleep loss can also impair the body’s natural repair processes, including those that maintain healthy skin tone and elasticity.

Over time, this can lead to increased pigmentation and thinning of the skin under the eyes, making dark circles more pronounced.

As a result of dehydration

When the body is dehydrated, the skin under the eyes becomes dull and sunken, making dark circles even more prominent.

Dehydration also reduces blood circulation and deprives the skin of essential nutrients, which can exaggerate the appearance of shadows and make the eyes look tired or hollow.

Since the skin under the eyes is particularly thin and delicate, even mild dehydration can quickly affect its appearance.

Poor skincare and make-up habits

Another cause of dark circles is neglecting to remove makeup which may lead to irritation, clogged pores, and inflammation, especially around the delicate eye area.

Inadequate moisturising can worsen pigmentation and contribute to a tired, uneven appearance also accelerate skin ageing and increase pigmentation under the eyes.

The under-eye area lacks oil glands, making it more susceptible to dryness, fine lines, and environmental damage when not properly cared for.

Incorporating gentle cleansing and hydrating eye creams into your routine can help preserve the skin’s health and reduce the appearance of dark circles over time.

Here are Ways to Reduce Dark Circles

Getting sufficient rest

Ensuring 7–8 hours of quality sleep each night is crucial. Establishing a consistent sleep routine, maintaining a comfortable sleep environment can help reduce the tired appearance associated with dark circles.

Elevating your head slightly while sleeping can also prevent fluid from accumulating under the eyes, which helps minimise puffiness and shadowing.

Having relaxing bedtime rituals, such as reducing screen time, using aromatherapy, or practising mindfulness can improve sleep quality.

Applying cold compresses

These can also soothe irritation caused by allergies or fatigue, offering immediate relief to tired or strained eyes.

A chilled spoon, cucumber slices, or a cold damp cloth placed over closed eyes for 10–15 minutes can temporarily brighten the under-eye area and reduce puffiness.

Regular use of this, especially in the morning, can rejuvenate the skin and promote lymphatic drainage, which helps diminish the appearance of dark circles over time.

Improving hydration and diet

Drinking enough water throughout the day, along with a diet rich in hydrating foods like fruits and vegetables, can help plump the under-eye area and reduce the visibility of dark circles.

Staying well-hydrated and maintaining a balanced diet rich in vitamins C, K, and E, as well as iron, can improve skin health.

Reducing salt intake helps minimise water retention, which can lead to puffiness and shadows under the eyes.

Seeking professional treatments

For persistent or severe dark circles, dermatological procedures like chemical peels, laser therapy, dermal fillers, or microneedling may offer effective solutions.

These treatments work by targeting underlying issues such as pigmentation, volume loss, or poor circulation.

A dermatologist can help determine the most suitable option based on the cause and skin type, therefore, it is essential to consult a qualified specialist to ensure safety and achieve optimal outcomes.