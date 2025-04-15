Teeth braces side effects: What you should know before getting them

Teeth braces are a widely used orthodontic treatment designed to correct misaligned teeth, fix bite issues, and improve overall dental function and aesthetics.



Whether you're dealing with crowded teeth, an overbite, or spacing problems, braces work gradually by applying continuous pressure over time to move teeth into the desired position.

While braces are highly effective and have helped millions achieve better oral health and confident smiles, it's important to understand that they come with certain side effects.



These effects vary from person to person and can range from minor discomforts to more serious dental complications if not properly managed.

This article aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the potential side effects of braces, how to manage them, and what you can expect during your orthodontic journey.



By being well-informed, you’ll be better prepared for a smooth and successful treatment experience.

1. Common side effects of teeth braces

Mouth and gum irritation

When braces are first installed, the metal brackets and wires can cause irritation inside the mouth. This is especially noticeable on the inner cheeks, lips, and gums. The friction between these soft tissues and the hardware can lead to small sores or tenderness.

This irritation is most prominent during the initial weeks after getting braces and after adjustments. The body typically adapts over time, and the inner cheeks and lips become more resilient. Pain and discomfort

Mild to moderate pain is a common side effect, especially after the first placement of braces and following adjustment appointments. This discomfort results from the pressure exerted on the teeth to shift them into proper alignment.

The pain usually peaks within 24 to 48 hours and gradually subsides within a few days. Over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or paracetamol can be effective in managing this pain.

Difficulty eating

Eating can become challenging immediately after getting braces or following an adjustment. Hard, sticky, and chewy foods can not only cause discomfort but may also damage the wires and brackets.

To manage this, it's advisable to temporarily modify your diet. Soft foods like mashed potatoes, yoghurt, soups, and smoothies are easier to consume. Cutting solid foods into smaller, manageable pieces and avoiding chewing with the front teeth can also help.

Speech changes

Braces, particularly those placed on the upper front teeth, may affect speech. Some people develop a temporary lisp or have difficulty pronouncing certain words.

This occurs because the tongue's normal movement and contact points are disrupted by the brackets. With time and practice, most individuals adapt and their speech returns to normal. Reading aloud or practising tongue exercises can help accelerate this adjustment.

2. Less common but serious side effects

Tooth decay and cavities

Braces create more surfaces where food particles and plaque can accumulate. If oral hygiene isn't meticulously maintained, this increases the risk of tooth decay and cavities.

Brackets and wires can make brushing and flossing more challenging, which can lead to plaque build-up. To counter this, orthodontic patients are encouraged to use fluoride toothpaste, mouthwash, and specialised cleaning tools like interdental brushes and floss threaders. Routine dental cleanings and checkups are also essential throughout treatment.

Gum disease

Gum inflammation, or gingivitis, can develop when plaque accumulates along the gum line. If left untreated, this can progress to more severe forms of gum disease.

Wearing braces demands heightened attention to gum care. Brushing gently but thoroughly around the gum line, using antibacterial mouthwash, and staying consistent with flossing can significantly reduce the risk.

Root resorption

Root resorption refers to the shortening of tooth roots during orthodontic treatment. This is a less common but potentially serious side effect. While minor resorption is often harmless, significant shortening can weaken the tooth structure.

Orthodontists monitor this condition through periodic X-rays. If root resorption is detected, treatment may be adjusted or shortened to minimise long-term damage.

Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Issues

Changes in bite alignment caused by braces may sometimes lead to issues with the temporomandibular joint (TMJ), which connects the jawbone to the skull. Symptoms can include jaw pain, clicking sounds, and difficulty opening or closing the mouth.

These symptoms are typically temporary and manageable. Orthodontists assess jaw function throughout treatment and can make adjustments to reduce pressure or recommend therapy if symptoms persist.

3. Managing braces side effects

Oral hygiene tips

Maintaining excellent oral hygiene while wearing braces is crucial. Brushing after every meal helps remove food particles trapped in the braces and prevents plaque build-up.

Use a soft-bristled toothbrush or an electric toothbrush with an orthodontic head. Floss daily using floss threaders or a water flosser to reach between teeth and around wires. Rinse with a fluoride mouthwash to strengthen enamel and reduce bacteria.

Pain relief and discomfort management

To manage pain from new braces or after adjustments:

Take over-the-counter pain medication as directed

Use orthodontic wax to cover sharp areas

Eat cold or soft foods to soothe soreness

Apply a cold compress to the outside of the mouth

These strategies can significantly ease the discomfort and allow the mouth to adapt more comfortably.

Regular checkups and adjustments

Orthodontic appointments are essential for monitoring progress and making necessary adjustments. These visits help ensure that the teeth are moving correctly and that side effects such as pain or damage to the braces are addressed promptly.

Skipping appointments can prolong treatment time and increase the risk of complications.

Healthy eating habits

Avoid hard foods like nuts, popcorn, and raw carrots, which can break wires or dislodge brackets. Sticky items like chewing gum and toffees should also be off-limits.

Instead, focus on braces-friendly foods like pasta, bananas, eggs, and steamed vegetables. Staying hydrated also helps keep your mouth clean and comfortable.

4. How long do side effects last?

Temporary nature of side effects

Most side effects are temporary and tend to resolve on their own. Discomfort after adjustments usually subsides within 3 to 5 days. Speech changes often improve within 1 to 2 weeks.

The body adapts relatively quickly, and with proper care, the overall impact of these issues can be minimal.

Managing long-term side effects

Longer-lasting side effects, such as tooth sensitivity or minor root resorption, are monitored closely by orthodontists. With regular checkups and X-rays, any developing issues can be caught early and managed effectively.

In most cases, the long-term benefits of braces—such as improved dental alignment and bite function—far outweigh these risks.

5. Tips for a successful braces experience

Staying consistent with care

Following your orthodontist’s instructions is key to successful treatment. This includes proper cleaning techniques, avoiding certain foods, and wearing any additional appliances like rubber bands as prescribed.

Consistency can significantly shorten the overall treatment time and reduce the likelihood of complications.

6. When to contact your orthodontist

Signs you should see an orthodontist

Some side effects require immediate attention, including:

Severe or persistent pain

Broken wires or loose brackets

Swelling or signs of infection

Difficulty chewing or speaking

Conclusion