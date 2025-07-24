However, for many, the battle with the morning alarm is real. But there are habits that can help even the most reluctant risers embrace the morning.

Waking up early and refreshed is not about willpower alone, it is about developing habits that support your body’s natural rhythms.

By sticking to a consistent routine, you can transform your mornings from groggy to great and help you stay active all day long.

These practices may take a few weeks to become second nature, but the rewards, improved focus, productivity, and well-being, make the effort worthwhile.

Morning people are not born, they are made. And with the right strategies, you can become one too.

Here are six essential tips, ranked from most to least critical for rising early and staying energised throughout the day.

1. Maintain a consistent sleep and wake up schedule

Arguably the most important factor in waking early is consistency. The human body thrives on routine, particularly when it comes to sleep.

Consistent sleep and wake up schedule

Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, including weekends, helps regulate your circadian rhythm, making it easier to fall asleep at night and wake naturally in the morning.

Most adults require between 7 and 9 hours of sleep, but trying to catch up by oversleeping on weekends can actually throw your body off balance.

Set an alarm for bedtime if necessary and stick to your schedule. Over time, your body will begin waking up on its own, often even before the alarm sounds.

2. Optimise your sleeping environment

Creating a restful bedroom environment is one of the most effective ways to improve sleep quality. Your space should support deep, uninterrupted rest both physically and mentally.

Optimise your sleeping environment

Start by keeping the room cool, ideally around 18 °C—as lower temperatures help signal to your body that it’s time to wind down.

Darkness is equally crucial therefore invest in blackout curtains to block external light, especially in areas with more natural light or consider an eye mask when travelling or sharing a space.

Invest in a supportive mattress and pillows that suit your sleeping style, and ensure your bedding is breathable and comfortable.

3. Expose yourself to natural light and move in the morning

Getting sunlight within the first 20–30 minutes of waking up is one of the most effective ways to reset your body clock and boost alertness.

Morning stretches

Natural light halts melatonin production and signals to the brain that it’s time to be awake. If possible, go for a short walk, stretch near a sunny window, or simply sit on a balcony.

Pair this with light movement, such as yoga, breathing exercises, or a brisk walk which increases blood flow and jump-starts your metabolism. These habits are proven to improve cognitive function and mood throughout the day.

4. Wind down with a proper evening routine

How you prepare for bed has a massive impact on your sleep quality and ability to wake refreshed the next morning. Start by winding down at least an hour before bed.

Wind down with a proper evening routine

A good tip is to switch off electronic devices that emit blue light, such as phones, TVs, and laptops. Note that blue light interferes with melatonin, the hormone that signals your body that it's time to sleep.

Opt instead for calming activities like reading, meditation, journaling, or taking a warm bath. These will prepare your mind and body for a restful night.

Avoid a lot of caffeine and alcohol in the evening before sleeping and try not to eat heavy meals too close to bedtime, as digestion can interrupt your sleep.

5. Hydrate and have a balanced breakfast

After hours of sleep, your body wakes up dehydrated, therefore drinking a glass of water, perhaps with a slice of lemon, can help rehydrate you and spark mental clarity.

Hydrate in the morning

Follow this with a nutrient-dense breakfast rich in protein, fibre , and healthy fats to kick-start your metabolism and support sustained energy throughout the day

Avoid sugary cereals or pastries, which can cause an energy crash mid-morning. Instead, try eggs on wholegrain toast, Greek yoghurt with fruit and nuts, or porridge with seeds.

Healthy fats like those from nuts, seeds, and avocados provide essential nutrients and long-lasting fuel. Eating well in the morning improves concentration, energy levels and even mood throughout the day.

6. Avoid the snooze button as it helps an early rise

Though it might feel like an indulgent few extra minutes, hitting the snooze button actually disrupts your sleep cycle. These fragmented bursts of sleep can leave you disoriented than if you had simply woken up with the first alarm.

Avoid the snooze button

This disoriented, known as sleep inertia, can last up to 90 minutes and significantly reduce morning productivity and slow your whole day.

To break the snooze habit, place your alarm across the room so you are forced to get out of bed to turn it off and may help you wake up quickly.